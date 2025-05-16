These 18 adoptable pals are waiting for their new best friend

Are you ready to meet your new best friend? Whether you’re looking for a loyal hiking buddy or a couch potato companion, these adorable adoptables are ready to head home with you today!

Available for adoption at North Shore Animal League America

Rocky is a four-year-old Catahoula Leopard Dog mix from Louisiana. He was adopted as a puppy but recently returned when his owner could no longer care for him. A staff favorite, Rocky is looking for his forever home! He’d do best with older kids and an experienced owner who can provide structure and leadership. He can be selective with dog friends, so meet-and-greets are a must. This handsome boy has been here too long—let’s find him a home!

Sunshine is ready to light up your life! This four-month-old Cattle Dog mix traveled all the way from Louisiana, and her sweet, shining personality is impossible to resist. Whether it’s hiking trails, backyard adventures, or cozy couch snuggles, Sunshine is ready for it all — with YOU!

Talia’s smile says it all! This six-month-old Terrier mix from Louisiana is full of charm, energy, and those signature pointy ears that make her extra adorable. She’s fantastic with kids of all ages and absolutely loves making new friends! Talia has already stolen the hearts of the Animal League America team, and she’s sure to steal yours too.

From the streets of Hawaii to the cozy comforts of New York, Bubbles has come a long way — and she’s ready to be adopted and find the love she’s always deserved. This two-year-old tortie beauty may be tiny, but her catitude is mighty! After being rescued from a rough start and flown across the country for a fresh beginning, Bubbles has proven she’s full of resilience, charm, and bubbly affection. She’s lived with cats, dogs, and humans alike, and now she’s looking for that one special someone to call hers.

Robby is all dressed up and ready to bring the party straight to your home! This fun-loving one-year-old local rescue is bursting with love and can’t wait to be adopted and make every day feel like the best day ever — with you. He’s got a minor skin condition called EGC (don’t worry, it’s easily treated and fully covered through Animal League America Pet Health Centers), but Robby takes it all in stride like the champ he is. This boy’s ready to leave the past behind and start the greatest adventure of his life—with you by his side.

Silver had the disadvantage of growing up on the dangerous streets of Oman, leaving him FIV+. At the same time, he was fortunate to have a stunning coat to match his gentle purr-sonality — truly a winning combination! Having survived so much to come so far to finally achieve safety, this beautiful boy has a humble, serene quality about him, as if he’s well aware he’s finally and fur-ever safe in our care. We have one more trip planned for Silver, a freedom ride to his first real home with you!

After a dramatic start to life and being left behind, one-year-old Kurosawa has learned to survive by shrinking into the shadows. It’s his way of staying safe — old habits from a hard past. But offer him a quiet moment and a gentle ear rub, and he melts, purring with surprise and delight at the comfort he never expected. This hidden treasure is ready to get adopted and bloom in a home filled with the same gentle love that’s already begun to win him over.

Barmy is bringing the sunshine from Florida — and she’s not here to share the spotlight! This bold, beautiful two-year-old knows exactly what she wants: all your attention, all to herself. With a personality as dazzling as her eyes, she’s the definition of confidence and charm. If you’re into spirited divas with sparkle and spunk, Barmy’s ready to strut into your life and steal the show!

Delira is a two-year-old tabby beauty who turns life’s simple pleasures into something truly special. A feather-chasing champ and a treat-loving foodie, she brings charm and personality to every moment. This Florida girl is looking for a forever home to adopt her where she can shine as your devoted companion — and while she’s all about bonding with her humans, she’d prefer not to share the love. Delira is ready to be your one and only!

Turnip’s journey from a Florida shelter to Bianca’s Furry Friends has been quite an adventure — and now this two-year-old cutie is ready to write her next chapter with someone special. Like many cats, she’s still learning to navigate change, but with a little patience and a lot of love, she’ll blossom in a home that gives her space to settle in. One look into those expressive eyes (complete with the best eyeliner in the game!) and you’ll know — this little sprite might just be your perfect match.

Cavatina may be keeping a low profile as she adjusts to her new surroundings at Bianca’s Furry Friends, but this gentle two-year-old is already starting to feel the relief of leaving behind the tough outdoor life she faced in Puerto Rico. With a calm touch and a few ear rubs, she’ll melt into your hands, full of quiet gratitude. All she’s looking for is to be adopted into a peaceful home where she can truly exhale — and you just might find yourself thanking her for choosing you.

Meet Ash! This handsome three-year-old terrier mix was rescued from Louisiana and is in need of a special home to adopt him. He has a very outgoing and spirited personality but needs someone who has previous dog experience. This is to ensure that he receives the proper exercise and enrichment activities he will need to thrive. If you think Ash may be an ideal companion for you, visit North Shore Animal League’s Port Washington campus to visit with him.

Chacha is a sweet and sensitive ten-month-old pittie mix with a heart full of love and a gentle spirit. New situations can feel a little overwhelming for her, so she’s searching for a calm, steady home where she can build confidence at her own pace. An experienced dog owner would be the perfect guide to adopt her as she learns to feel secure. Chacha does well with older children and would thrive with a socially savvy dog companion who can help show her the ropes.

Camilla is a five-year-old Havanese mix with a fluffy coat, a gentle heart, and just the right amount of sass. She’s looking for a calm, experienced dog owner who can provide the structure and support she needs to feel safe and thrive. Camilla does best in quiet homes with dog-savvy older children, and she’ll need the whole household to meet her before adoption to help her transition smoothly. With a little time and patience, Camilla reveals her sweet, loyal nature and becomes a truly special addition to the right home who adopts her.

If you’re ready to open your heart and home to a fabulous feline, contact DoritS@animalleague.org. To meet your perfect pooch, email JamieD@animalleague.org or visit their Port Washington campus today!

Available for adoption through Tender Loving Cats

Hot Fudge isn’t just sweet by name — this adorable little guy is full of sugar, spice, and zoomies! He’s a playful bundle of energy who loves racing around the house, pouncing on toys, and chasing anything that dares to move.

Once he’s had his fill of fun, Hot Fudge turns into a total cuddlebug, curling up in the coziest spots for a well-deserved catnap. He’s on the lookout for a loving home to adopt him where he can play to his heart’s content and snuggle up with his new favorite person — you!

Lavender is the kind of kitten who lights up every room she enters with her playful spirit and loving heart. Whether she’s zipping through tunnels, chasing fuzzy balls, or inventing her own games, she’s always up for fun — and always finding new ways to make you smile.

One of her favorite spots? The cat swing! She’ll gently sway while plotting her next pounce or take a mid-play snooze in style. Lavender also has a soft side — she’s a total snuggle bug who loves curling up with her siblings after a busy day of play. With her hilarious somersaults and dramatic leaps, she’ll keep you laughing and falling in love, one silly move at a time.

Looking for a kitten who’s equal parts sweetheart and goofball? Lavender’s your girl! Complete an adoption application for Hot Fudge or Lavender here.

Available for adoption at the Town of Smithtown Animal Shelter

Meet Smithtown Animal Shelter’s Pet of the Week, Bronco: a five-year-old male bully mix, adorning a gorgeous brindle with unique white patches. Sadly, this innocent boy was cruelly abandoned at a local park. Despite his hardship, Bronco has warmed up to the team at the shelter who have come to discover what an endearing little charmer he is.

Bronco is a playful fella who fancies himself quite the athlete! His impressive ability to catch treats with precision is a sight to behold! Bronco is not shy when it comes to letting you know he is looking for some playtime. He will hand-deliver his favorite toys to your feet for a game of fetch or tug of war. This beefcake is young, healthy, and has a lifetime of adventures and companionship ready to share with his adopted family.

Bronco is a lady’s man who sincerely adores to be around women. He currently experiences some hesitancy and trust issues around men and other animals. This boy would be best suited in a home with no children or pets. He needs a patient home that can show him structure and love.

Meet Cola, a one-year-old black Lab/Bully mix with a sparkling personality and a smile that lights up the room! Cola is the total package — charming, playful, and ready to fill your life with laughter, adventure, and unconditional love.

Whether he’s chasing a ball, going on a neighborhood stroll, or romping around the yard, Cola is always up for fun. And when the day winds down, he’s more than happy to curl up beside you for some well-earned snuggles. He’s young, healthy, and would thrive in a home that matches his joyful spirit — especially one with an active family that loves to play and cuddle as much as he does.

Cola is friendly with kids, gets along with other dogs, and may even be cat-compatible! He’s already showing great manners and is eager to learn — especially if treats and belly rubs are involved. If you are ready to adopt and add a lovable companion to your family, Cola is waiting to meet you!

If you are interested in meeting Cola or Bronco, please fill out an application and schedule a date/time to properly interact in a domestic setting, which includes a Meet and Greet Room, the dog runs, and the Dog Walk trail.

As always, thanks for reading and please remember to always adopt, never shop… pass it on!