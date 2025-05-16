Danny Rothman finds faith, family and change in ‘Fiddler on the Roof’

At Babylon’s Argyle Theatre, actor Danny Rothman steps into one of the most iconic roles in musical theater history—Tevye, the humble yet profound dairyman at the heart of “Fiddler on the Roof.”

The production, directed by Evan Pappas and running through June 15, breathes new life into this timeless story about family, faith, and the friction between tradition and change. Rothman’s portrayal sharpens Tevye’s inner conflict and warmth, offering a performance that is as intellectually thoughtful as it is emotionally stirring.

Based on stories by famed Yiddish author Sholem Aleichem—whom Rothman endearingly learned about during his preparation—Tevye is a character built from a confluence of humor, struggle and immense heart.

“Tevye is quite an amazing human being,” Rothman said. “What makes him so special to me is that even though he’s rigidly attached to these ideas of tradition… he’s also willing to change his mind.”

That tension—between old ways and new ideas, between duty and love—is the soul of Fiddler. Rothman mines that conflict with genuine depth.

“It’s never easy,” he noted, referring to Tevye’s inner battles. “There’s a modern-day term called cognitive dissonance that he goes through… but he’s able to say, ‘You know what, in this instance, I think my daughter’s happiness and love is more important than our traditions.’”

This nuanced understanding of the character isn’t just theatrical—it’s personal. Rothman, who is Jewish, spoke candidly about how the role has served as a bridge to his own heritage.

“I was bar mitzvahed; I’m a spiritual person,” he said. “And there are definitely parallels between Tevye’s spiritual nature and my own.”

Portraying Tevye has even encouraged Rothman to explore his family roots.

“I feel like I’ve been called to sort of re-explore my roots and reconnect to my past and my ancestors… and that’s been a wonderful thing,” he said. That sense of continuity- of carrying forward the legacy of a culture through art—is deeply embedded in both Rothman’s performance and “Fiddler on the Roof” itself.

And yet, for all its history, “Fiddler” remains startlingly timely.

“This play is still relevant,” Rothman said. “The musical debuted in ’64, so that’s 60 years ago and the original stories are more than 100 years old… but it’s one of these stories that we need to be reminded of. I think there’s a relevance and I think there always will be.”

Rothman acknowledged that the musical’s humanistic lens offers a much-needed perspective.

“‘Fiddler’ gives you a more personal story, more of an emotional connection to everything that’s going on in this country and other countries,” he said.

The Argyle Theatre’s cast and creative team have provided a collaborative environment where Rothman’s interpretation could flourish.

“It’s a wonderful family at Argyle,” he said of the ensemble, many of whom are at the start of their theatrical careers. “You can look at them every night and just see how excited they are to be there… and it’s beautiful to kind of be reminded of that early Danny Rothman, who was just so excited to be doing it in any capacity.”

Rothman is no stranger to the professional stage and his experience adds layers of authenticity and mentorship to the production. But even with decades of performance behind him, Tevye has proven to be a role of rare significance.

“This is one of the greatest roles in musical theater,” he reflected. “And I learned a lot as an actor every night on that stage—but I learned a lot as a human being as well.”

While he still dreams of playing roles like Georges Seurat in “Sunday in the Park with George” or Archibald Craven in “The Secret Garden,” Rothman sees his time as Tevye as something of a spiritual alignment.

“Tevye wasn’t really on my radar… but when it came to me, I was ready. I trust the universe will bring me the role that’s right for me at the right time.”

With heart, humor and humanity, Rothman’s Tevye is more than a character. He’s a mirror—reflecting both where we come from and how we choose to grow.

As audiences at the Argyle Theatre experience this classic tale once more, they do so through Rothman’s thoughtful eyes and with his steady voice reminding us that even the most timeworn traditions can still make room for love.

“Fiddler on the Roof” plays Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m., on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., on Saturday afternoons at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 2 p.m. through June 15 Check the website for the holiday schedule at www.ArgyleTheatre.com.