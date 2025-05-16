Herricks music education program receives national recognition

Herricks School District was named one of the Best Communities for Music Education by the National Association for Music Merchants, or NAMM, Foundation.

2025 marks the 17th consecutive year that the district has been honored with this prestigious distinction.

The Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding commitment and achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

“Music education thrives at every level in Herricks, a testament to the unwavering support from our district administration, Board of Education, staff and community,” said Anissa Arnold, director of fine and performing arts in the district. “I am honored by NAMM’s continued recognition and deeply grateful to our dedicated music educators, whose passion inspires our students daily, filling our hallways, classrooms and theaters with their incredible talent and music.”