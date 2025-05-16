Herricks student wins Congressional Art Competition

Herricks High School sophomore Emma Wen has been announced a winner of the 2025 Congressional Art Competition and will have her artwork on display at the U.S. Capitol.

A Herricks student’s art has made it all the way to the country’s capital.

Herricks High School sophomore Emma Wen was named a winner in the 2025 Congressional Art Competition.

The Congressional Art Competition, created in 1982, is an officially sanctioned event designed to encourage the artistic talents of high school students from across the country and provide them with a platform for local and national recognition.

Wen’s artwork will be displayed for 11 months in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., where it will be enjoyed by members of Congress, staff, and visitors from around the world.

With millions passing by the exhibit each year, it is one of the most-viewed art installations in the country.