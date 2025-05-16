Memorial Day: Honoring two Vietnam War heroes buried on Long Island

Memorial Day is a solemn American holiday observed on the last Monday of May each year to honor the men and women who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

Originating in the years following the Civil War and initially known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day became an official federal holiday in 1971. It offers Americans a chance to reflect on the cost of freedom and pay tribute to those who gave their lives in defense of the nation.

While Memorial Day is often associated with the unofficial start of summer—marked by parades, barbecues and family gatherings—its true purpose is to serve as a day of remembrance for those who made the ultimate sacrifice. Across the country, ceremonies take place at cemeteries and memorials, where flags are placed on graves and the names of the fallen are honored.

Among the many heroes interred in national cemeteries is First Lt. Stephen Edward Karopczyc, of Bethpage, who served in the U.S. Army with Company A, 35th Infantry, 25th Infantry Division. He was a 1961 graduate of Chaminade High School, a 1965 graduate of Spring Hill College.

On March 12, 1967, during intense combat in Kontum Province, Republic of Vietnam, Karopczyc displayed extraordinary courage and commitment to his fellow soldiers.

Despite being wounded by an enemy grenade, he refused evacuation and continued to lead and inspire his men. He later succumbed to his wounds. For his bravery and selflessness, he was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor. Karopczyc is buried in Long Island National Cemetery, Section DSS, Site 5A.

Another heroic figure laid to rest at Long Island National Cemetery is Pfc Carlos James Lozada, a native of Puerto Rico and later of New York City, who served with the 173rd Airborne Brigade during the Vietnam War.

On Nov. 20, 1967, in the fierce Battle of Dak To, Lozada alerted his unit to an oncoming enemy assault and provided covering fire. As his company was ordered to retreat, Lozada remained behind to protect them. He was killed in action, but his actions saved many lives. Like Karopczyc, Lozada was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor. He is buried in Section T, Site 2295.

Their stories remind us that Memorial Day is not just about remembering the dead—it’s about remembering who they were, what they stood for and the values they died protecting.

Memorial Day vs. Veterans Day vs. Armed Forces Day

It’s important to distinguish Memorial Day from two other significant military-related holidays in the United States: Veterans Day and Armed Forces Day. While all three honor military service, they have different purposes.

Memorial Day honors those who have died in military service to the United States, especially those who died in combat or as a result of wounds sustained in battle. It is a day of mourning and reflection, often observed by visiting cemeteries and attending memorial services.

Veterans Day, observed annually on Nov. 11, celebrates all U.S. military veterans, both living and deceased, but it especially focuses on honoring those who served and are still with us. It originated as Armistice Day, marking the end of World War I in 1918.

Armed Forces Day, celebrated on the third Saturday in May, honors those who are currently serving in the U.S. military. It was established in 1949 to consolidate separate Army, Navy and Air Force Days into a single celebration recognizing the service of active-duty members.

These distinctions are vital because they ensure the right tone and recognition is given on each occasion. Memorial Day is not a day to thank veterans or active-duty personnel—that’s what Veterans Day and Armed Forces Day are for. Instead, Memorial Day is a day to remember and mourn those who never made it home.

A National Moment of Remembrance

Congress passed the “National Moment of Remembrance Act” in 2000 to preserve the holiday’s intended spirit.

This resolution asks all Americans to pause at 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day for a minute of silence to honor those who died in service to the nation. This simple act of unity—whether you’re at a baseball game, in your backyard or watching TV—can reconnect us with the true meaning of the holiday.

As we gather with family and friends on Memorial Day, it is essential to remember the stories of heroes like Karopczyc and Lozada. Their courage and sacrifice embody the spirit of the holiday. Whether by visiting a cemetery, attending a memorial service or simply taking a moment of silence, honoring their memory ensures that their legacy—and the freedoms they died protecting—live on.