Mineola drama club performs “Sister Act Jr.” in last theater production of year

The Mineola High School eighth and ninth grade Drama Club brought audiences to their feet with three performances of “Sister Act Jr.” on May 9 and 10.

The district said that ” Sister Act Jr. ” was the perfect production to showcase the incredible talent of the young cast. Packed with powerful music, energetic dancing, and an uplifting message of friendship, it was the perfect production to display the actors’ incredible talent.

From the first notes to the final curtain call, the actors sang and danced their hearts out and found the perfect balance of drama, charm, and celebration with plenty of laugh-out-loud moments.

Behind the scenes, the district said the stage crew performed their tasks with flawless precision, including lights and sound that brought vibrant color to the stage and ensured that the fantastic voices carried right to the back row of the packed theater.

The district said the drama club’s exquisite costumes, elaborate sets, and dramatic backdrop were top-notch. They transported audiences to the chapel and made it abundantly clear how much time, effort, and talent went into this final Mineola performance of the school year.