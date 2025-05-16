Mineola music education program receives national recognition

Mineola’s music program has earned another year of national acclaim.

For the 17th year, Mineola Public Schools is proud to have been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.

This prestigious recognition is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all learners.

The NAMM Foundation advances active participation in music making across the lifespan by supporting scientific research, philanthropic giving, and public service programs.