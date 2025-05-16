Paws of War car show returns June 1 to help veterans

On Sunday, June 1, engines will roar and tails will wag as Paws of War hosts its Third Annual Car Show at Nesconset Plaza. From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., classic and custom vehicles, military trucks and SWAT gear will be on display—all for a cause that’s close to the hearts of veterans and their families.

The free, family- and dog-friendly event is more than just a celebration of chrome and horsepower. Proceeds will help Paws of War provide a disabled veteran with a specially trained service dog, a mission the nonprofit has been committed to for more than a decade.

“This is one of our biggest and most meaningful community events of the year,” said Robert Misseri, co-founder of Paws of War. “Every dollar we raise is going toward placing a life-changing service dog with a veteran in need.”

The car show will feature hundreds of vehicles, judged in more than 18 trophy categories by The Fabulous ’50s and ’60s Nostalgia Car Club. Attendees can enjoy live music, raffles, giveaways, food trucks and a close-up look at vintage, military and custom cars. Vehicle entry is $25, while spectators attend free of charge.

According to Misseri, the event was created with veterans in mind.

“Many veterans love car shows, but they can find big public events overwhelming, especially those dealing with PTSD,” he said. “That’s why we designed this car show to be familiar, comfortable and truly veteran-friendly.”

Unlike traditional car shows held at fairgrounds or parks, this one is hosted on the grounds of Paws of War’s Nesconset facility, offering a sense of safety and community for attending veterans.

“There’s a real sense of camaraderie here,” said Misseri. “Veterans know they can come, see familiar faces, relax inside our training facility if they need to cool off and just enjoy the day with their service dogs and fellow vets.”

While the event does not showcase service dogs for adoption due to the environment being too stimulating, Misseri said attendees may encounter a few adoptable dogs walking through the show with volunteers and trainers.

In addition to the canine companionship component, the event offers an opportunity for the public to connect with those who serve. Veterans, first responders and active-duty service members will be in attendance, sharing stories and participating in the festivities. Local veteran support agencies will also be on-site with resource tables and information.

“This isn’t just about cars or dogs,” Misseri said. “It’s about building bridges between civilians and military families, showing appreciation and making real connections in our community.”

Paws of War has spent the past 10 years building a reputation for not only matching veterans with service animals but also for its global rescue operations—especially bringing home pets bonded with U.S. service members stationed overseas.

“We’re still a small organization, but we’ve helped bring dogs home from places like Syria and Iraq,” Misseri said. “Just this week, one of our veterans is flying to the Middle East to pick up a dog rescued by an active-duty service member. That pup has been with the soldier for eight months and now we’re making sure they’re reunited in the U.S.”

This year’s event also brings some new features for repeat attendees.

“We’ve got a bunch of unique raffle items, including pool gear and summer essentials and new agency vehicles on display, like vintage military trucks and SWAT equipment,” Misseri added.

The car show is expected to draw a strong turnout, thanks in part to the warm, inclusive environment the organization fosters.

“For some veterans, going to large public events can be a challenge,” Misseri said. “But here, they know what to expect and they know we’ve got their backs.”

For those with sensory sensitivities or PTSD, the facility offers quiet areas and air-conditioned rooms, ensuring all guests—whether human or canine—can participate comfortably.

“This is more than a fundraiser,” Misseri said. “It’s a day of unity, support and respect. Veterans helping veterans, dogs changing lives and a community coming together for something greater than themselves.”

If You Go:

What: Paws of War Third Annual Car Show

When: Sunday, June 1, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Nesconset Plaza, 127 Smithtown Blvd., Nesconset

Admission: Free for spectators; $25 vehicle entry

More Info: www.pawsofwar.org