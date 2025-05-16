Sewanhaka students compete at SkillsUSA state conference

Twenty-four Sewanhaka Central High School District students in the Career and Technical Education program competed at the SkillsUSA New York State Conference, held from April 23 to 25 in Syracuse.

SkillsUSA is an organization designed to help students become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens while ensuring that the country maintains a highly skilled workforce. Sewanhaka’s CTE students participate in regional, state and national career competitions each year.

New Hyde Park Memorial High School student Daniela Garcia, who earned first place in Senior-Level Cosmetology and qualified for SkillsUSA Nationals this summer, stated, “I’m thankful for all my teachers and the people that believed in me, but most of all I’m so proud of myself and for all my hard work. I love cosmetology; I believe that beauty begins the moment you decide to be yourself and being a part of this transformation in others is one of my goals.”

The district congratulates the students who placed at the state level:

Culinary Arts

Third place: Mariah Champagne, Elmont Memorial High School.

Senior-Level Cosmetology

First place: Daniela Garcia, New Hyde Park Memorial High School.

Opening and Closing Ceremonies

Third place: Bridget Allen, Floral Park Memorial High School; Santina D’Amato, H. Frank Carey High School; Rhiyanna Ince, Floral Park Memorial High School; Gabriella Jacob, H. Frank Carey High School; Celeste Ramos, Floral Park Memorial High School; Sofia Solomon, H. Frank Carey High School; and Alessandra Varuzzi, H. Frank Carey High School.

Bulletin Board

Second place: Sophia Barrera, H. Frank Carey High School; Kayley Chin, Floral Park Memorial High School; and Elisa Salcedo, Floral Park Memorial High School.

Quiz Bowl

Third place: Marissa Cheng, H. Frank Carey High School; Sherwin Fernandes, New Hyde Park Memorial; Katherine Gilman, H. Frank Carey High School; Alex Krawczyk, New Hyde Park Memorial High School; Fiona Lin, H. Frank Carey High School; and Christian Osorio, H. Frank Carey High School.