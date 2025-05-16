The Wheatley School sophomore wins Earth Day art contest

The Wheatley School sophomore Sophia Gao has been named the winner of the Town of North Hempstead’s 2025 Earth Day Tree Contest.

A Wheatley student’s art was recently the talk of the town.

Wheatley School sophomore Sophia Gao was named the winner of the Town of North Hempstead’s 2025 Earth Day Tree Contest for her outstanding work inspired by “The Lorax” by Dr. Seuss.

Her winning piece was showcased at the annual Clark Botanic Garden Spring Fest in Albertson on May 3.

The Spring Fest event featured a variety of activities, including nature walks, crafts, and live musical entertainment.

Each year, the contest invites young artists to create works that reflect environmental themes. This year’s theme on “The Lorax” encouraged students to explore messages of care for the Earth through their artistic expression.

Wheatley art teacher Julia Maloney said the event not only celebrated students’ creativity but also provided an opportunity for them to see their artwork exhibited alongside peers from across Long Island.