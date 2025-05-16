Willets Road School named a “School to Watch”

Assistant principal and Director of Middle School Life, Anshu Prabha, principal Christine Dragone and New York State Co-Director of Essential Elements: Schools to Watch Program, David Vroman.

Willets Road School, part of the East Williston Union Free School District, has been named a “School to Watch” by the National Forum to Accelerate Middle-Grades Reform – an honor earned by only 42 middle schools across New York State.

This prestigious designation recognizes schools that demonstrate exceptional achievement in supporting the academic, social and emotional growth of their students.

“This distinction allows us to network with other middle schools in the state and across the country that are engaged in great practices,” principal Christine Dragone said. “It will allow us to share what we do well and learn from others in our pursuit of continual growth and achievement.”

The recognition follows a rigorous two-year evaluation process. As part of their application, Willets Road educators conducted a thorough self-assessment to identify strengths and opportunities for growth. The process culminated in a comprehensive two-

day site visit, during which program administrators and principals from other recognized Schools to Watch observed classrooms and met with students, families, faculty, district leaders, and Board of Education members.

Willets Road School will be formally honored at the National Forum’s annual conference in Washington, D.C. on June 26.