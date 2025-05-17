Bill O’Reilly Column:  The Comey blunder

Hello, perspective, nice to see you. Now that former FBI chief James Comey might make the Bureau’s ten most wanted list, please spare me a few minutes.

There is much angst over Jimbo tweeting that he saw sand shells spell out the numbers “8647.” That is taken to mean the 47th president, Donald Trump, should be 86ed, slang for banished. I have been 86ed by some miscreants, so I know what this is.

Some conservatives and Trump acolytes believe Comey is calling for the assassination of the President. Jim is a jackanapes, no question, however he’s not THAT dumb. But, again, people believe what they want to believe.

Comey absolutely believes Trump is terrible. He says that in public all the time. And the converse is true as well. Donald Trump despises Comey, whom he fired in 2017.

But here’s where reality comes in. While Comey has no power, President Trump can pretty much dictate who gets prosecuted in America. Sorry, Jimmy. There are likely hard times ahead for you. Already, National Security Chief Tulsi Gabbard has said the guy should be in prison.

This is not a good sign for 64-year-old James Comey. Read the shells, man.

Nevertheless, the arrogant dope will never be convicted in a DC federal courtroom if it ever comes to that. Talk radio and vapid cable TV chatter are one thing; evidence beyond a reasonable doubt is quite something else.

There is no way to prove criminal intent in this case, as Mariska Hargitay can tell you.

More perspective. James Comey is a big boy, 6 feet, 7 inches tall. He doesn’t usually do impulsive things. So why did he do this?

Well, Jim has a new book coming out. AH-HA! Could it be he was looking for some attention? Well, he got it, all right.

Like New York City, Washington, D.C. is an ultra-liberal place, and that has corrupted the jury pools. And here’s another factor. Jeannine Pirro may be the prosecutor! Holy Fox News, Batman!

It is entirely possible that the Trump administration will go after Jim Comey. If it does, the corrupt media will canonize the former FBI director as a martyr. He’ll be right up there next to the El Salvador guy.

So maybe making a federal case over this is not a good long-term play. Yes, if I were Trump, I’d rattle old Jim’s cage big time. Induce some perspiration. Maybe “86” him in the public arena. But revenge often goes awry if you take it too far.

Karma, however, can be a bitch. Certainly, it’s no day at the beach. Is it, Jim?