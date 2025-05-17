Burger City: An inside look at the best burger of 2025

Burger City won Best Burger in the 2025 Best of Long Island contest. Here’s why.

Burger City in East Meadow has earned the title of Best Burger on Long Island for the third year in a row. The recognition reflects the restaurant’s continued popularity among locals and its focus on quality and value.

The concept for Burger City began over a decade ago.

“Burger City was an idea I had probably 11 or 12 years ago,” said owner Jim Roggio, who has overseen the business since its early days. “We felt like there was going to be a market for it.”

Roggio attributes the restaurant’s success to a combination of fresh ingredients, low pricing, and customer loyalty.

“We figured if we put a good system in place — fresh burgers, affordable pricing — we’ll do the volume,” he said.

A key part of Burger City’s approach is a focus on freshness.

“At the end of every night, we place an order,” Roggio explained. “It’s about trying to keep our food as fresh as possible, trying to figure out a system where we can get deliveries every day.”

Customer relationships have also played a major role in the business’s success. Roggio reflected on how Burger City has grown alongside its community.

“I remember kids coming in 10 years ago, when they were 17 or 18. Now they’re 28 years old and I see them coming in with their kids. I’m like, wow.”

Keeping prices low is another priority for Roggio. “We do everything internally to watch our pricing so our customers can come in with their family of four and not have to worry, ‘Can I eat out once a week, twice a week?’ And they know they can come here,” Roggio said. “It’s very affordable,”

A regular hamburger at Burger City costs $3.25 before tax, and a cheeseburger costs $3.75.

Winning the Best of Long Island award means a lot to Roggio.

“Living on Long Island, [Best of Long Island] is like the bible,” Roggio said. “If we wanted great ribs, we’d go to the book and we’d see, ‘Oh, they won the award, they have to be good.’ Best of Long Island means everything.”

Burger City is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays, and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Orders are also available through Uber Eats, Grubhub, DoorDash, and Toast Direct.

