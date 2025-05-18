  Host the perfect Memorial Day barbecue for guests of all ages

Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, a time to remember those who died serving in the U.S. military while gathering with loved ones for food, fun and reflection. Hosting a barbecue on this meaningful day is a tradition in many American households—and with some thoughtful planning, it can be a memorable event for guests of all ages.

Setting the Scene

Start with the basics: clean your backyard or patio and set up enough seating for everyone. Folding chairs, picnic blankets and even lawn cushions give guests a variety of spots to relax. Consider hanging American flags or red, white and blue bunting to honor the day’s significance. A few string lights or lanterns can add ambiance for those lingering after sunset.

For shade, set up umbrellas or pop-up tents. A few citronella candles or bug-repelling torches will help keep mosquitoes at bay, especially as the evening settles in.

Activities for All Ages

Entertaining a mixed-age crowd requires variety. For children, set up a station with sidewalk chalk, bubbles and water balloons. A small inflatable pool or slip-and-slide can also be a hit, especially if temperatures climb.

For teens and adults, classic yard games like cornhole, horseshoes and bocce ball are easy to organize and always draw a crowd. If you have the space and resources, a simple volleyball or badminton net adds a competitive element.

Music can help tie the day together. Create a playlist with patriotic tunes, summer hits and a few slower songs to honor the occasion. Keep the volume moderate so conversation flows easily.

Keeping It Meaningful

While food and fun are key, take a moment to acknowledge the reason for the holiday. Consider a short toast before the meal or a minute of silence to honor fallen service members. A simple table centerpiece featuring a photo of a loved one who served or a donation jar for a veterans’ charity, can keep the meaning of Memorial Day front and center.

Simple Menu That Delivers

A successful barbecue doesn’t require an elaborate spread. A simple, crowd-pleasing menu will keep things manageable for the host and enjoyable for guests. Here’s a sample menu that balances tradition with ease:

Main Dishes

Grilled burgers and hot dogs: Offer beef and veggie burger options, along with classic hot dogs. Set up a toppings bar with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, cheese, ketchup, mustard and relish.

BBQ chicken thighs: Bone-in thighs stay juicy on the grill and absorb smoky flavor. Marinate ahead of time in your favorite barbecue sauce.

Sides

Potato salad: A chilled, creamy potato salad with celery, pickles and hard-boiled eggs is a barbecue classic.

Watermelon slices: Easy to prep ahead and refreshing on a hot day.

Corn on the cob: Grill it in the husk or boil it, then serve with butter, salt and a sprinkle of chili powder for the adventurous.

Drinks

Lemonade and iced tea: Offer both sweet and unsweet versions to suit all tastes.

Coolers with water, soda and light beer: Keep everything on ice in large bins so guests can help themselves.

Dessert

Brownies and cookies: Easy to bake (or buy) and they hold up well in the heat.

Popsicles or ice cream sandwiches: Keep a stash in the freezer or a cooler for a cool treat, especially for kids.

Safety and Comfort Tips

Remember that Memorial Day often brings hot temperatures. Encourage guests to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated. Set up a water station with cups or a large beverage dispenser and keep a few bottles of sunscreen on hand for guests who forgot theirs.

If you’re grilling, maintain a safe zone around the barbecue, especially with children nearby. Keep raw and cooked foods separate and use a meat thermometer to ensure everything is cooked to a safe internal temperature.

A Memorial Day barbecue is about more than just grilled food — it’s a celebration of freedom, family and community. With thoughtful preparation, a few engaging activities and a simple, delicious menu, you can create a relaxing and meaningful day that resonates with everyone, from the youngest guests to the most senior veterans.

As the sun sets and the last song plays, your backyard gathering may become one of the summer’s most cherished memories.