Duck Donuts celebrates opening in Plainview

Nassau County’s newest Duck Donuts location has opened in Plainview

The store, in the Morton Village Plaza on Old Country Road, had its grand opening on Saturday, May 17. The ceremony gave some of the first patrons of the new location plenty of reason to return.

The first and 100th customers received a one-year supply of free donuts. The first 50 people in the store were given a free dozen donuts to redeem at their next visit.

“We’re happy to be in Plainview and hopefully Plainview likes us back,” Omer Athar, the owner of the new location, said.

Duck Donuts says it provides customers with an entirely personalized experience.

Athar said all donuts are made to order. Vanilla cake donuts are customized to the customer’s liking with different coatings, toppings and drizzles, and they can watch as the donuts are being prepared. There are also several preset combinations to choose from when ordering.

Every Duck Donuts is partnered with a local Make-A-Wish Organization chapter. Athar said the store receives donations at the register and is also giving 5% of its profits from its opening weekend to the charitable organization.

The Plainview location is the third in the county to open since 2021, joining the Garden City and East Meadow stores.

Athar is the franchisee of all three locations. He said he and his wife visited the Patchogue location one weekend during the COVID-19 pandemic and fell in love with the concept. Athar said he contacted the corporation that Monday with an interest in being a part of the business.

Athar said no future stores are currently being constructed in the county, but he wants to add three more Duck Donuts stores in Nassau over the next three years.

Duck Donuts was founded in 2007 and has since grown to have over 100 locations across the world.

The Plainview location will open at 7:30 a.m. every day. The store will close at 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 8 p.m. Sundays.