Friends Academy rowers earn 6 medals in New York regatta

Friends Academy students medaled while competing with Oyster Bay Community Rowing at the state championships this month.

Six of the nine Friends Academy students who competed in this year’s New York State Scholastic Championships earned a medal for their participation in the Saratoga Springs regatta, with two winning gold medals in their events.

“This club is really special. These kids really do support one another,” said Sara Baldvins, a Friends Academy teacher and rowing coach.

Baldvins said the Saratoga Springs regatta—held on Saturday, May 10, and Sunday, May 11—was the biggest race for high schoolers in the state and the race in which they can qualify for nationals.

“We’re so excited about our wins, and we’re already thinking about what we can improve upon,” Baldvins said.

Friends Academy, a private school based in Locust Valley, rows as “under the banner of” Oyster Bay Community Rowing, a nonprofit based in Oyster Bay, Baldvins said. Through the organization, the private school competes alongside students from Oyster Bay High School, Locust Valley High School, Syosset High School, Jericho High School and St. Dominic’s.

Baldvins said the all schools in the rowing club are led by Head Coach Kevin Coomey, and that she has been coaching with the team for four years.

With students from multiple school districts, the club is able to provide more resources than the districts would be able to individually. But more than that, the club’s large participation means that students are able to row more competitively, she said.

“Numbers make a team,” she said.

Baldvins said each of the school districts pays for their students to participate in the team under the nonprofit name, making the sport more accessible to families in the area and bolstering the team.

“It makes that team way more competitive,” she said.

On top of training and performance benefits, Baldvins said the club allows students to expand their social circles and meet a new group of teens “across school boundaries.”

“I think it’s actually really beneficial for them,” she said.

Athletes from Friends Academy who earned bronze include freshmen Levi Ostrick, Sam Hill, Edward Chen and Zain Alkurdi, for the Men’s Freshman Club 4+ event.

Junior Alvin Deng and sophomore Brady Wong earned gold medals in the Men’s Junior Club 4+ category and Men’s Novice Club 4+ event, respectively.

Although there were no Friends Academy students who moved on to the national competition, Baldvins said there was a U17 4+ boat from Oyster Bay Community Rowing that advanced.

Baldvins said despite the fact that there are no Friends Academy students advancing, the pirate school is proud to see its teammates moving on.

“Even though it’s not from our school, it’s from our team,” she said.

Baldvins said many of the school’s rowers have medaled “pretty significantly” at states in previous years and that one of Friends Academy’s rowers advanced to the national level last year, motivating the team to improve in the future.

“We’re only looking to get better,” Baldvins said.