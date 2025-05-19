Great Neck musicians perform in All-Eastern Ensembles

Dylan Kim and Sarah Sun from South High School performed in the All-Eastern Honors Ensemble.

Five talented musicians from the Great Neck Public Schools were selected to perform in the 2025 All-Eastern Honors Ensembles, sponsored by the National Association for Music Educators.

Alex Baluyut, Nina Bikhman, and Julianna Miano from North High School, and Dylan Kim and Sarah Sun from South High School, are among the top student musicians in the northeastern United States to be chosen for these prestigious ensembles.

From North High, Alex Baluyut, trombone, was selected for the All-Eastern Concert Band. Vocalists Nina Bikhman, alto 1, and Julianna Miano, soprano 1, performed in the All-Eastern Mixed Chorus and Treble Choir, respectively.

Their music teachers at North High are Jacqueline Tomlet, band director, and Dr. Pamela Levy, vocal music director/fine and performing arts department head.

From South High, Dylan Kim, violin, was selected for the All-Eastern Orchestra, and Sarah Sun, alto saxophone, performed with the All-Eastern Band.

Their music teachers at South High are Michael Schwartz, performing arts department head/band and orchestra director, and Mark Boschen, wind ensemble director.

All-Eastern Honors Ensembles feature the top student musicians from Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont and the District of Columbia.

To be considered for these performing groups, musicians must have been selected to perform in their respective state’s All-State Festival or the All-National Festival; be a current member of their school’s instrumental ensemble; and receive an endorsement from their school’s ensemble director.

The Eastern Division Conference is sponsored by the National Association for Music Education. This year’s conference took place at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford, CT on April 24–27.