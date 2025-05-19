Composer and Great Neck North High School alumnus Jimmy Roberts will perform at the Great Neck Library.

Come to the Great Neck Library and enjoy an afternoon musical performance of the great American songbook.

The concert will be held at the Main Library at 159 Bayview Ave. in Great Neck on Sunday, June 1 at 2 p.m.

Jimmy Roberts, composer of Off Broadway’s second longest-running musical, “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change,” will dazzle attendees with the wit of Sondheim, the genius of Gershwin, plus several of his original songs and unique piano arrangements that blend Bach and Beethoven with American pop classics.

Don’t miss what the New York Times called “a brilliant performance by Mr. Roberts.”

Roberts, Class of 1970, Great Neck North High School, started playing piano by ear around the age of 7. By 11, he was playing songs in restaurants, and as a teenager, he was a member of a rock band.

Roberts graduated from the Manhattan School of Music in 1977, where he studied with the noted pianist Constance Keene. His other musical scores include “The Thing About Men,” a children’s musical, “The Velveteen Rabbit,” individual songs for two other Off Broadway revues, “My Name is Alice” and “Pets!,” and the theme music for the weekly PBS TV show “Theater Talk.”

Registration is required. Great Neck cardholders and residents can register online, in-person, or via phone. Non-residents are welcome as walk-ins, as space allows.

For more information, please contact Great Neck Library at (516) 466-8055 or email adultprogramming@greatnecklibrary.org.