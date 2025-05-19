Lakeville Elementary students brought history to life as they portrayed historical figures in their living wax museum.

Third-grade students at Lakeville Elementary School brought history to life May 8 during the school’s first-ever Living Wax Museum.

Students from the classes of Ms. Mino, Ms. Thompson, Ms. Weiss, Ms. Chai, Ms. Smith and Ms. Baker researched notable figures, created informational display boards and rehearsed biographical speeches for the event.

Dressed as athletes, inventors, musicians, scientists and historical leaders, the students posed as statues until parents and faculty pressed a button at each exhibit, prompting them to “come to life” and deliver their presentations.

The event offered an engaging way for students to showcase what they’ve learned while giving families a unique opportunity to interact with history through their children’s performances.