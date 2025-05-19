Quantcast
Education
Manhasset

Manhasset Board of Education recognizes elementary school Executive Student Council leaders

Executive Student Council leaders from Munsey Park Elementary School were recognized by the Manhasset Board of Education at the meeting on May 8.(Student honorees L-R): Jack Smetana, Matthew Palumbo, Michael Halkias and Scarlett DeAngelis. (Not pictured: James Quinlan)
Manhasset Public Schools

At the May 8 meeting, the Manhasset Board of Education recognized sixth grade students from Munsey Park and Shelter Rock elementary schools who were selected this year to serve on the Executive Student Council at their school.

Students honored during the meeting include Scarlett De Angelis, Michael Halkias, Matthew Palumbo, James Quinlan and Jack Smetana from Munsey Park Elementary School and Valentina Calluzzo, Sophia Landon and Abigail Pangburn from Shelter Rock Elementary School.

The student leaders expressed their commitment to making positive changes and fostering school spirit through various activities and were proud to highlight their accomplishments during the school year, including new activities and launching successful
charitable initiatives.

Shelter Rock Elementary School students recognized by the Manhasset Board of Education were (from L-R) Valentina Calluzzo, Sophia Landon and Abigail Pangburn.

