Honor the fallen: Memorial Day 2025 parades and events

Wednesday, May 21

Fleet Week New York 2025 (May 21-27): Celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. This year’s theme is “Honoring the Past, Defending the Future: 250 Years of Sea Service Excellence”. The event will feature a parade of ships, public tours of participating vessels and various military demonstrations. Visit the operations tab at cnrma.cnic.navy.mil for full details.

(May 21-27): Celebrating the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. This year’s theme is “Honoring the Past, Defending the Future: 250 Years of Sea Service Excellence”. The event will feature a parade of ships, public tours of participating vessels and various military demonstrations. Visit the operations tab at cnrma.cnic.navy.mil for full details. Farmingdale: American Airpower Museum’s “History Restored Tour” features B-29 DOC and P-51 Mustang, with flight experience rides and tours at Republic Airport. Ground and cockpit tours: May 21-23, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; B-29 Flight Experience: May 24-26, 9 and 11 a.m. Visit www.b29doc.com/rides for tickets.

Saturday, May 24

New Hyde Park : Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony on Saturday, May 24. The parade will assemble at 9:30 a.m. in the southbound lane of Hillside Boulevard and Jericho Turnpike. The parade steps off at 10 a.m. At 10:30 a.m., the parade will pause for a short Wreath Laying Ceremony that will take place on the front lawn of New Hyde Park Village Hall (1420 Jericho Tpke.) before proceeding to Memorial Park (Lincoln Avenue) for a more extensive ceremony at approximately 11 a.m.

: Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony on Saturday, May 24. The parade will assemble at 9:30 a.m. in the southbound lane of Hillside Boulevard and Jericho Turnpike. The parade steps off at 10 a.m. At 10:30 a.m., the parade will pause for a short Wreath Laying Ceremony that will take place on the front lawn of New Hyde Park Village Hall (1420 Jericho Tpke.) before proceeding to Memorial Park (Lincoln Avenue) for a more extensive ceremony at approximately 11 a.m. North Hempstead : Memorial Day Commemoration and Fireworks at North Hempstead Beach Park. Gates open at 3 p.m., ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m. $10 parking fee.

: Memorial Day Commemoration and Fireworks at North Hempstead Beach Park. Gates open at 3 p.m., ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:15 p.m. $10 parking fee. East Meadow: Parade at 2 p.m. at Eisenhower Park to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of WWII.

Sunday, May 25

Glen Cove : Military Banner Ceremony & Wreath Laying at noon at Morgan Park Parking Lot.

: Military Banner Ceremony & Wreath Laying at noon at Morgan Park Parking Lot. Farmingdale: Memorial Day Ceremony in the memorial garden at Long Island National Cemetery at 2 p.m.

Monday, May 26

Bethpage : Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. from John F. Kennedy Middle School, with a ceremony at the North LIRR parking lot. In addition to the ceremony, the parade committee requests flowers be left at the memorials at Bethpage Community Park during park hours in memory of Bethpage residents who gave their lives for freedom.

: Parade starts at 10:30 a.m. from John F. Kennedy Middle School, with a ceremony at the North LIRR parking lot. In addition to the ceremony, the parade committee requests flowers be left at the memorials at Bethpage Community Park during park hours in memory of Bethpage residents who gave their lives for freedom. Carle Place : Parade at 10 a.m. followed by ceremonies, details unavailable at time of press.

: Parade at 10 a.m. followed by ceremonies, details unavailable at time of press. East Meadow : Parade at 10 a.m. from East Meadow High School.

: Parade at 10 a.m. from East Meadow High School. East Williston : Memorial Day Parade at 11 a.m. starting at North Side School.

: Memorial Day Parade at 11 a.m. starting at North Side School. Farmingdale: The Annual Memorial Day Parade down Main St. kicks off at 10 a.m. proceeding south on Main St., ending at Village Hall; rain or shine. Followed by a ceremony on the Village Green.

The Annual Memorial Day Parade down Main St. kicks off at 10 a.m. proceeding south on Main St., ending at Village Hall; rain or shine. Followed by a ceremony on the Village Green. Floral Park : Parade starts at 10 a.m. on Elizabeth Street, with ceremonies at Memorial Park at 11 a.m.

: Parade starts at 10 a.m. on Elizabeth Street, with ceremonies at Memorial Park at 11 a.m. Franklin Square : Parade at 10 a.m. starting from VFW Post 2718, proceeding to Rath Park for a ceremony.

: Parade at 10 a.m. starting from VFW Post 2718, proceeding to Rath Park for a ceremony. Garden City Park: 9 a.m. step off from Garden City Park School (51 Central Ave, New Hyde Park)

9 a.m. step off from Garden City Park School (51 Central Ave, New Hyde Park) Glen Cove : Memorial Day Ceremony at Monument Park at 11 a.m., followed by a parade at noon.

: Memorial Day Ceremony at Monument Park at 11 a.m., followed by a parade at noon. Great Neck : Parade at 9:30 a.m. starting at South Middle Neck Road.

: Parade at 9:30 a.m. starting at South Middle Neck Road. Great Neck: Temple Beth-El will commemorate the day with a community barbecue dinner in the Rudin Garden following the parade. All temple members are welcome to march along with their children and grandchildren to honor those who died serving in the United States military. Participants will meet at Best Bagels in Great Neck at 40 Middle Neck Road # 2 at 8:30 a.m. for breakfast provided by Brotherhood. Marchers will either wear a polo shirt with the Temple Beth-El Brotherhood logo or a white or light-colored top. The barbecue costs $10 for Temple Beth-El and Temple Tikvah members, $18 for not-yet members and is free for children younger than 18. Register at tinyurl.com/TBEMemorialBBQ. Temple Beth-El is located at 5 Old Mill Road.

Temple Beth-El will commemorate the day with a community barbecue dinner in the Rudin Garden following the parade. All temple members are welcome to march along with their children and grandchildren to honor those who died serving in the United States military. Participants will meet at Best Bagels in Great Neck at 40 Middle Neck Road # 2 at 8:30 a.m. for breakfast provided by Brotherhood. Marchers will either wear a polo shirt with the Temple Beth-El Brotherhood logo or a white or light-colored top. The barbecue costs $10 for Temple Beth-El and Temple Tikvah members, $18 for not-yet members and is free for children younger than 18. Register at tinyurl.com/TBEMemorialBBQ. Temple Beth-El is located at 5 Old Mill Road. Levittown : Parade at 10 a.m. from Island Trees Middle School, ending at Veterans Memorial Park with a Remembrance Ceremony.

: Parade at 10 a.m. from Island Trees Middle School, ending at Veterans Memorial Park with a Remembrance Ceremony. Manhasset : Parade at 10 a.m. along Plandome Road, ending at Mary Jane Davies Green for a Memorial Service.

: Parade at 10 a.m. along Plandome Road, ending at Mary Jane Davies Green for a Memorial Service. Massapequa : Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m. starting on Front Street, followed by a tribute at Klestinec Park.

: Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m. starting on Front Street, followed by a tribute at Klestinec Park. Mineola : Parade at 11 a.m. from Union Street to Memorial Park.

: Parade at 11 a.m. from Union Street to Memorial Park. Plainview-Old Bethpage : Parade at 10:30 a.m. starting at the Community Parking Lot, near disabled poles-facing pool entrance.

: Parade at 10:30 a.m. starting at the Community Parking Lot, near disabled poles-facing pool entrance. Port Washington : Ceremony honoring Revolutionary War patriots at Monfort Cemetery at 9 a.m. Parade begins at 10 a.m. with a service at the bandshell afterward.

: Ceremony honoring Revolutionary War patriots at Monfort Cemetery at 9 a.m. Parade begins at 10 a.m. with a service at the bandshell afterward. Syosset : VFW Parade at 10 a.m. from Dawes Avenue, with a ceremony at Memorial Park.

: VFW Parade at 10 a.m. from Dawes Avenue, with a ceremony at Memorial Park. Wantagh : Parade at 10 a.m. from Beltagh and Wantagh Avenues to a ceremony at the American Legion Post (3484 Park Avenue).

: Parade at 10 a.m. from Beltagh and Wantagh Avenues to a ceremony at the American Legion Post (3484 Park Avenue). Westbury : Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m. starting from the firehouse, marching to Westbury Community Center for a memorial service.

: Memorial Day Parade at 10 a.m. starting from the firehouse, marching to Westbury Community Center for a memorial service. Westbury : VFW Memorial Day Program at 2 p.m., honoring Tuskegee Airmen Col. Spann Watson and Lt. Doug McQuillan. The VFW Hall is open from noon to 4 p.m.

: VFW Memorial Day Program at 2 p.m., honoring Tuskegee Airmen Col. Spann Watson and Lt. Doug McQuillan. The VFW Hall is open from noon to 4 p.m. Williston Park : American Legion Post 144 Service for those who have passed at 9:30 a.m. Parade at 10 a.m. from Syracuse & Broad Streets, followed by a ceremony at Village Hall.

: American Legion Post 144 Service for those who have passed at 9:30 a.m. Parade at 10 a.m. from Syracuse & Broad Streets, followed by a ceremony at Village Hall. National Moment of Remembrance: At 3 p.m. local time on Memorial Day, Americans are encouraged to pause for one minute in honor of those who died in military service.

Saturday, May 31 – Sunday, June 1

Oyster Bay: Rough Riders Reunion and Theodore Roosevelt Celebration on May 31, 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Theodore Roosevelt Memorial Park. Features include re-enactors, cavalry performances and historical exhibits. Visit oysterbaytown.com for more details.

Please note that some events may be subject to change. It is advisable to contact the respective organizers or check local listings for the most current information including rain dates.