Thunderbirds to headline FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will return to Long Island this Memorial Day weekend to headline the newly rebranded FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach, one of the country’s largest and most anticipated military air shows.

The 2025 show runs Saturday, May 24, and Sunday, May 25, and marks the elite demonstration squadron’s 10th appearance as headliners.

Bethpage Federal Credit Union has been the title sponsor of our local air show since its inception in 2004, building on its history as the credit union founded by employees of Grumman Aerospace, who built many of the aircraft flown in the show over the years. Bethpage recently rebranded to become FourLeaf Federal Credit Union, making this year’s show the FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach.

“We are proud to continue to support and help produce this extraordinary show as the FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach,” said Linda Armyn, president and CEO of FourLeaf Federal Credit Union. “Aviation has always been the foundation of FourLeaf and Long Island and we look forward to honoring that Memorial Day weekend. Our thanks to NYS Parks and all the organizations that make this a spectacular show for Long Island to enjoy each year.”

Additional military performers for the 2025 show include: the United States Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, the United States Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II, the United States Navy F-35C Demo Team, the United State Navy Rhino Demo Team, the United States Navy EA-18G Growler Demo Team, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the 106th Rescue Wing NY Air National Guard; and the 105th Airlift Wing unit of the New York Air National Guard.

Civilian teams set to perform include the American Airpower Museum Warbirds, the current reigning Air Masters Cup Series champion and current Sky Grand Prix Champion Aarron Deliu, Warbird Thunder featuring the North American SNJ Texan, a former WWII Navy Advanced Training Aircraft, the Farmingdale State College Flying Rams, and Long Island’s own David Windmiller.

“We are thrilled to welcome the United States Air Force Thunderbirds as this year’s headliners and look forward to an amazing show by all our performers,” said George Gorman, regional director of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historical Preservation. “Every year, more and more people come to our show, which has over the past 20 years become one of the most well-respected and well-attended air shows in the country. It has become a great tradition for Long Island to honor our military and veterans and kick off the summer at Jones Beach.”

This year’s show will be the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds’ 10th appearance as headliners. Last year, more than 459,000 people attended the 20th Anniversary Show over the three days, making it the most highly attended air show to date.

Returning for the 2025 show is the FourLeaf Air Show Mobile App. Fans can text ‘Airshow’ to 516-842-4400 to download the app for performer and sponsor information, a site map, helpful FAQs to help prepare you for the show and more to come. The mobile app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach is sponsored by FourLeaf Federal Credit Union; New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation; Natural Heritage Trust; The Foundation for Long Island State Parks; Newsday; WABC-TV Channel 7; Connoisseur Media Long Island; News 12 Long Island; Catholic Health; PSEG Long Island; Optimum; Pinelawn Memorial Park and Arboretum; the New York Islanders; and Jones Beach Brewery. The show can be heard in its entirety on WHLI 1100 a.m. and 104.7 FM.

The FourLeaf Air Show is free to the public, but the standard $10 vehicle use fee will be collected each day upon entry to the State Park. For 2025 NYS Empire Pass Cardholders, there is no vehicle use fee charge.

For up-to-date information about this year’s show, visit www.fourleafairshow.com or on Facebook and Instagram @FourLeafAirShow or contact the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, Regional Office, Recreation Department at 631-321-3510.