John Sabatino named Grand Marshal of VFW Post 1819 Memorial Day Parade

The Veterans of Foreign Wars: Henderson-Marino Post 1819 has selected John Rosario Sabatino as grand marshal of the 2025 Port Washington Memorial Day Parade. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday at the Bible Church in Port Washington.

Sabatino was born Oct. 30, 1949, in Brooklyn and came of age during the Vietnam War era. In 1968, at the height of the conflict, he and five close friends chose to enlist in the U.S. military. Sabatino joined the Army, completing basic training at Fort Jackson and advanced individual training at Fort Gordon.

He went on to serve with the 82nd Airborne Division and later with U.S. Army Special Forces. During his military career, he completed two tours in Vietnam as part of the Military Assistance Command, Vietnam, conducting special operations under hazardous conditions.

Following his Army service, Sabatino continued to serve by joining the U.S. Coast Guard. As a communications specialist aboard the USCGC Dallas and USCGC Gallatin, he participated in high-risk boarding operations and maritime rescue missions in challenging environments.

Now 75, Sabatino remains a vocal supporter of military service and the values it instills, including respect, discipline and responsibility. He has expressed concern for the challenges facing future generations but remains hopeful that the ideals of service and sacrifice will endure.

Post 1819 officials cited Sabatino’s exemplary record and lifelong dedication to country as key reasons for his selection as grand marshal. He will lead this year’s parade as a representative of the thousands of veterans whose service is honored each Memorial Day.

The parade will be followed by speeches and a rifle salute at the Sunset Park Bandshell.