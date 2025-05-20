Lindenhurst library makes cards for hospitalized kids

Lindenhurst Memorial Library brought smiles to those who need it by histing a card-making initiative for Cards for Hospitalized Kids.

Lindenhurst Memorial Library brought smiles to many hospitalized children in March.

The Suffolk County library hosted a card-making initiative for Cards for Hospitalized Kids in March, part of an ongoing effort to help spread joy and hope through homemade cards. The library has continually teamed up with the nonprofit over the past several years and has donated hundreds of cards. The library continued to encourage the community to show up and contribute to this act of kindness and delivered the letters last month.

“No act of kindness is too small, and we can give back throughout the whole year,” said Avery Paulson, a public relations and communications intern for Cards for Hospitalized Kids.

The Chicago-based nonprofit was started in 2011 by Jen Rubino, whose own experience as a hospitalized kid inspired her to found Cards for Hospitalized Kids to help uplift others. Beginning with events at local Illinois libraries, the program now distributes joy-filled cards to Children’s Hospitals and Ronald McDonald Houses across all 50 states. The organization has been supported by celebrity stars such as Taylor Swift, Kristen Bell and Neil Patrick Harris.

“Piper absolutely loved the cards she received from CFHK. Thank you so much for brightening her day,” reads one patient testimony. Piper was born with a rare esophageal condition and underwent two surgeries at Boston Children’s Hospital in 2022.

Community members looking to make a card are encouraged to write uplifting comments, not illness-related ones, as some patients may suffer from medical conditions that are chronic, lifelong, progressive or terminal. Messages such as “Stay Strong,” “I believe in you,” “You inspire me,” and “You shine brighter than the sun” were preferred.

“We really appreciate the continued support of the Lindenhurst Memorial Library,” said founder Jen Rubino in a press release. “It’s so great to see people coming together to help spread strength and smiles to hospitalized kids and seriously ill kids this holiday season.”

Those interested in sending in cards of their own can mail cards directly to Cards for Hospitalized Kids, and more information can be found at the organization’s website, cardsforhospitalizedkids.com. The nonprofit also accepts referrals to send cards to individual children who may benefit from receiving cards from Cards for Hospitalized Kids.