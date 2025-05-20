Crime Blotter 5.22

Man charged with making terroristic threats after yelling obscenities at children’s sporting event

Michael Marron of Seaford is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and making terroristic threats after shouting at children on school property, Nassau County police said.

Police said Marron, 66, was shouting threats and obscenities at children at Seaford Harbor Elementary School on Thursday, May 15, at approximately 6:10 p.m. Police said he was shouting during a sporting event on school grounds and made the children feel unsafe.

Police said Marron was later located at his residence and is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and making terroristic threats.

Man charged with attempted murder after shooting woman in robbery attempt

Frederick Morillo Chavez is charged with attempted murder and robbery after allegedly shooting a pedestrian while attempting to take her purse, Nassau County police said.

Police said Morillo Chavez, 21, of New York, was on a moped near the intersection of Front Street and Sunset Drive in Hempstead when he attempted to take a woman’s purse on Wednesday, May 14, at about 12:39 a.m. The woman fought with Morillo Chavez before he pulled out a handgun, shooting and striking her right arm, and then fled the scene, police said.

Police said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Morillo Chavez is charged with attempted murder in the second degree and robbery in the first degree, they said.

Man charged with robbery after concealing groceries, displaying a switchblade

A Freeport man was charged with robbery, assault and resisting arrest after a robbery that occurred at a Hempstead grocery store, police said.

On Feb. 19, police responded to Bravo Market at 401 Fulton Ave. after a man concealed multiple grocery items and passed all points of purchase without rendering payment. When approached by loss prevention officers, police said he displayed a switchblade knife, then fled the scene prior to police arrival. No injuries were reported.

After a thorough investigation, detectives said on May 13 that they identified and located the defendant, 25-year-old Lucius Jenkins Jr. When officers attempted to place Jenkins into custody, they said he was violent and combative while resisting arrest.

After he was arrested, police said they determined Jenkins was responsible for a petit larceny on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, at the BJ’s of 600 Brush Hollow Road, Westbury. On Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, officers initiated a traffic stop of Jenkins, during which he was uncooperative, police said. At that time, police said he fled the scene in his vehicle, striking a police officer, causing minor injury, and striking a police vehicle, causing damage. Police said he also struck an uninvolved motor vehicle, which was parked and unoccupied, causing damage.

Jenkins is charged with robbery, assault, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, petit larceny and multiple vehicle and traffic law violations, police said. He was arraigned on Tuesday, May 13, at the First District Court in Hempstead.

Woman charged with DWI with three children in the vehicle

A Massapequa woman was charged with driving while intoxicated after a car crash last Thursday in Westbury, police said.

Police said officers from the Nassau County Police Department’s 2nd Precinct responded to a car crash at 1 Jericho Turnpike on May 15 at 5:45 p.m. in Westbury. Once they arrived, police said they determined that 31-year-old Toni-Ann Appice was exhibiting signs of intoxication and had been operating a vehicle involved in the accident.

Appice had her three children in the vehicle at the time of the crash, including a 6-year-old girl, a 4-year-old boy and a 3-year-old boy. Appice was placed under arrest without incident and the children were released to a relative, police said. No injuries were reported.

After the investigation, a bottle containing 12 Alprazolam pills was recovered from Appice.

Appice is charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, endangering the welfare of a child, driving while intoxicated and criminal possession of a controlled substance, police said. She was arraigned on Fri., May 16 at the First District Court in Hempstead.

NYPD detective sentenced after drunk-driving crash

A former New York City Police Department detective was sentenced to three to six years in prison on Monday, May 19, for injuring two people in a 2023 drunk-driving accident on the Meadowbrook Parkway, according to Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

George Moore, 40, had pleaded guilty in November 2024 to aggravated vehicular assault, assault and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Donnelly said on Aug. 4, 2023, Moore was driving with one passenger in a 2014 Mercedes on the parkway while on his way to work in Queens. The DA said Moore was drunk and driving aggressively when he crashed into a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the center lane of the parkway.

Donnelly said the force of the impact caused Moore’s car to crash into the center divider of the parkway and then head-on into a tree on the right shoulder before coming to a stop. His car had overturned and become engulfed in flames, according to the DA.

Moore’s passenger suffered fractures to her left wrist, left foot and spine, the driver of the Jeep suffered injuries to her lower back, left shoulder and right knee and Moore suffered a broken pelvis, arm and leg from the incident, according to Donnelly. All three

Donnelly said an investigation determined that Moore had consumed alcohol at several bars in the Rockville Centre area before the crash.