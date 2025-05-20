NY Islanders, UBS Arena partner with Anthem to back area business

The Islanders and their arena are partnering with health insurance company Anthem to support local businesses in the area.

The three are working together to open a new program called Islanders Business Boost. This program will give local businesses the opportunity to apply for a one-year marketing partnership with the Islanders. Two local businesses will win the partnership each year and receive an Islanders media package to promote their company on Islanders channels.

The inaugural program will begin during the 2025-2026 National Hockey League regular season, which opens on Oct. 7.

“This partnership underscores the strength of our business relationships and Anthem’s commitment to supporting communities on Long Island and in Queens,” said Adam Cross, senior vice president of corporate partnerships for the Islanders and UBS Arena. “Together we will provide valuable opportunities for local businesses to grow and thrive.”

As part of the application process, businesses must provide a brief description of their engagement with the local community and their involvement in local healthcare initiatives, the Islanders said. They can apply online at https://nhl.com/islanders/local.

Mark Miller, the regional vice president and general sales manager of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s state commercial market, said Anthem was similarly enthusiastic about the partnership.

“As New Yorkers, we are proud to support the Islanders and their commitment to local businesses,” Miller said. “Working together to support our communities is central to our purpose of improving the health of humanity right here where we live and work.”

This is in line with the Anthem’s work throughout the state with community-based organizations to improve health in the neighborhoods it serves.

Representatives for UBS and the Islanders thanked Anthem, the Queens Chamber of Commerce, the Long Island Association and the Nassau Council of Chambers of Commerce for their support in creating the program.