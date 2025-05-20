Hundreds gather at Suffolk Y JCC’s ‘Suffolk Celebrates Israel’

More than 1200 community members gathered at the Suffolk Y JCC on May 15 for Suffolk Celebrates Israel, a free and inspiring event held on Erev Lag B’Omer in support of Israel, Jewish pride, and community togetherness.

The evening was filled with music, dancing, Israeli culture, and meaningful connection, all set against the backdrop of unity and resilience.

The celebration was headlined by Noam Buskila, an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) paratrooper and Israeli singing sensation currently serving on the front lines. His heartfelt performance and personal reflections captivated the crowd and served as a powerful reminder of the strength and spirit of the Israeli people.

The SYJCC Stage 74 Moms Who Sing performers and Ohman School of Ballet entertained the crowd prior to the headline performance.

Attendees enjoyed a wide variety of activities, including:

Kosher cuisine from Colbeh, BBQ, and Sauly’s Pizza

Wine, beer and spirit tastings from Tipping Cow Distillery and Cow Harbor Brewery

Bounce houses, games, and entertainment for children

A dedicated teen café

A special guest appearance by Kosher Barbie

Israeli and Jewish vendors offering jewelry and unique goods

The Suffolk Y JCC event was free and open to the public, made possible by the generous support of community sponsors and more than 40 partnering organizations, many local synagogues, Jewish centers, and sponsors.

“We were blown away by the turnout and the energy,” said Rick Lewis, CEO of Suffolk Y JCC. “It was beautiful to see our community come together in celebration and solidarity with Israel. Events like these remind us how strong we are when we stand united.”

While attendance was free, the event required significant resources to produce. The Suffolk Y JCC invites community members to consider making a donation to help continue offering impactful programs like Suffolk Celebrates Israel.