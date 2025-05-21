Glen Cove, Oyster Bay voters pass school budgets

A sign outside of Oyster Bay Middle/High School directs voters to the polls

Trustee Lia Leone and newcomer Brett Miller were elected to the Glen Cove Board of Education, edging out former board member David Huggins.

In Oyster Bay and Locust Valley, budgets and propositions authorizing facility and technology improvements were approved.

Glen Cove

Miller and Leone were elected to the board of education with 771 and 596 votes, respectively.

Leone, who has served on the board since 2019, will fill her own seat. Miller, a lifelong Glen Cove resident, will fill the seat currently occupied by Audre Lynn Hustron, who did not run for re-election.

David Huggins, a former board member, vied for a seat on the board but was not elected, having garnered 483 votes.

The Glen Cove City School District’s $118.1 million budget was approved with 69% of the vote. There were 850 in favor and 389 against.

The district is proposing a $77.3 million tax levy, indicating an increase of over $2 million, or 2.891%, from last year’s $79.6 million levy.

As of the 2024-2025 district enrollment data, calculated by the state in October, the district comprises 3,154 students. With a $118.1 million expenditure budget, the district will spend approximately $37,451 per pupil if enrollment remains steady, according to a calculation made by Schneps Media Long Island.

Oyster Bay-East Norwich

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich $67.7 million budget for the 2025-2026 school year was approved with 60% of the votes. In total, 643 voted in favor and 420 against.

The budget is $2.1 million, more than the $65.6 million 2024-2025 budget and includes an approximate $1.7 million, or 2.91%, tax levy increase.

Voters also passed propositions No. 2 and No. 3, which authorize the use of $485,000 from its technology capital reserves for student, staff, and classroom device upgrades and $990,000 from its reserves to fund capital projects, including districtwide roof repairs and renovations, respectively.

Proposition No. 2 passed with 701 in favor and 356 against, and Proposition No. 3 passed with 697 in favor and 349 against.

“We thank all residents for their support of the 2025-26 budget, which will allow us to continue providing exceptional academic, cocurricular and extracurricular opportunities for our students. We are very appreciative of the community’s continued participation and support of our district’s initiatives,” said Superintendent Francesco Ianni.

According to calculations by Schneps Media LI, the district spends $50,402 per student.

Trustee Michael Schindler and newcomer James Rickard, running unopposed, were elected to the board of education with 595 and 696 votes, respectively.

Schindler will fill his own seat, and Rickard will replace Joseph F. Laurita, Jr., who did not run for reelection.

Locust Valley

The Locust Valley School District’s $98.2 million budget for the 2025-2026 school year was approved with 58% in favor. The total votes were 731 for and 530 against.

The budget is a $1.8 million, or 1.95%, increase from the current year’s $96.4 million budget and includes an approximate $2 million, or 2.36%, tax levy increase.

Voters also passed Proposition no. 2, authorizing a capital reserve withdrawal of $7.3 million to renovate a multipurpose cafeteria, library, and media center at a middle and high school. There were 823 votes in favor and 417 against.

As of the 2024-2025 district enrollment data, calculated by the state in October, the district comprises 1,794 students. With a $98.2 million budget approved, the district will spend approximately $54,772 per pupil based on enrollment remaining steady.

Trustee Krystina Tomlinson and Lindsay Fox were elected to the board of education, with 894 and 883 votes, respectively.

Tomlinson, who was appointed to the board in January after former Trustee Michaele Schaefer resigned, will fill the seat she occupied. Fox, a newcomer to the board, will fill Margaret Marchand’s seat, who did not run for reelection.

North Shore

The North Shore community voted in favor of the district’s $125 million budget with 70% in favor. The total votes were 1,657 in favor and 697 against.

The budget is around $3 million, or 2.5%, more than the current school year budget. It includes a tax levy increase of 2.99%, below the state’s limit of 3.2%.

According to calculations by Schneps Media LI, the district spends $47,000 per student.

District voters elected a new trustee, Brian Hanley, who ran uncontested to fill a vacant seat left by former trustee Richard Galati. He received 1,534 votes. Hanley has worked on the district’s legislative action committee for two years.

The community also voted to keep the district’s three incumbent trustees, James Svendsen, Lisa Cashman and Jessica Dillon, all of whom were also running unopposed.

Svendsen received 1,543 votes for his second term, Cashman received 1,665 votes for her second term, and Dillon received 1,541 votes, earning a seat for her first full term after her January appointment.

Dillon brings a 17-year career in higher education. She worked with the Nassau and Suffolk County Community Colleges, where she developed budgets and secured funding from the state for the school board.