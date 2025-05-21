Manhasset voters elected Trustee Nadia Giannopoulos and newcomer Allison O’Brien Silva in the district election.

Manhasset School District Trustee Nadia Giannopoulos and newcomer Allison O’Brien Silva defeated newcomer Desiree Woodson on May 20 in a race for two board seats, and the district’s $115 million budget was approved.

Giannopoulos and Silva received 1,098 votes and 1,212 votes, respectively. Woodson received 629 votes.

Giannopoulos, a Manhasset resident of eight years, has served as an administrator to a statewide educational program. She will begin her second term on the board starting this summer.

On the board of education, Giannopoulos serves as a liaison to the Parent Association for Special Education, the Coalition Against Substance Abuse, the Economic Opportunity Council and the Policy Committee.

O’Brien Silva, a Manhasset resident for 11 years and local Girl Scouts leader, said she ran for election to continue the school district’s excellence and enhance offerings to holistically address students’ needs.

Her campaign focuses on providing rigorous fiscal oversight, delivering excellence in education at all levels, initiating proactive communications with families, prioritizing students’ mental health, and recruiting, retaining and empowering teachers and staff.

The district’s $115 million budget passed with 72.8% of the vote. A total of 1396 votes were cast for the budget, and 521 were cast against it.

The budget is increasing by $3.7 million, or 3.38%, from the current budget. It includes a tax levy increase of 3.11%, which falls within the district’s allowable increase under state guidelines.

Based on October 2024 enrollment numbers, the district would be spending approximately $38,258 per student.

The budget increases are attributed to curriculum additions, including supporting low class sizes, additional educators, new courses and expanding extracurricular offerings.

Port Washington School District

The Port Washington School District, which serves parts of the Manhasset community, also had a passing budget Tuesday night.

The community voted 78% in favor of the district’s $199 million budget. The total votes were 1,880 in favor and 537 against.

The budget marks a $4.5 million, or 2.28%, increase from the $194.6 million 24-25 school year budget, along with a 3.39% rise in the tax levy.

The budget allocates funding for hiring up to three full-time employees, focusing on hiring new elementary school teachers to address concerns about growing elementary class sizes.

According to calculations by Schneps Media LI, the district spends $37,000 per pupil.

In an uncontested election for two board of education trustee positions, incumbent trustee Deborah Brooks received 1,702 votes and newcomer Jessica Melwani received 1,894 votes.

Melwani fills Emily Beys seat, who did not seek reelection due to personal commitments.

Brooks said she will continue to ensure that the state and federal governments do not overstep their roles in determining curriculum and will continue to monitor federal funding, which she noted is currently in good shape.

Melwani said she plans to bring her professional background in publishing and journalism, along with her experience on the Manorhaven PTA, Port Washington Parents’ Council, and the Ed Foundation, to the position.