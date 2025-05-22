Alper’s Hardware joins fight against hunger as new plant a row drop-off site

Alper’s Hardware in Port Washington has been named the new drop-off site for Plant A Row for the Hungry.

With the new growing season underway, Plant A Row for the Hungry has announced a new community partner and drop-off location: Alper’s Hardware, a local business serving Port Washington since 1911.

The change comes as longtime collection site Bayles Garden Center exits the retail business, prompting Plant A Row founder and president Marvin Makofsky to search for a new location. Alper’s Hardware quickly stepped in to support the nonprofit’s efforts to fight food insecurity through homegrown produce.

“The community loves Alper’s,” said Makofsky. “Local retailers need all the support they can get, especially in the hardware business, and Alper’s is an institution that has been supporting the community for more than 110 years. We hope that it will be good for their business and that our supporters will browse and shop as they drop off their harvests.”

Plant A Row for the Hungry was founded in 2010 with a mission to mobilize residents to grow and donate fresh produce for local food pantries. Over the last 14 years, the organization has delivered more than 325,000 servings of fruits and vegetables to those in need. Its outreach program also partners with schools and community groups to teach families how to grow and share food.

Nassau County Legislature Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D–Glen Cove) joined the announcement, praising the collaboration between the nonprofit and the long-standing business.

“Since 1911, Alper’s Hardware has been giving back to the people of Port Washington – and this is the latest example of how local businesses are such important partners in efforts to enrich the communities they so proudly serve,” Minority Leader DeRiggi-Whitton said. “I am so thrilled that they are joining forces with Plant A Row for the Hungry, and I look forward to another wonderful growing season for Marvin and his outstanding team.”

In late 2023, DeRiggi-Whitton helped secure $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to support Plant A Row’s work.

Alper’s owner, Adam Novick, said the partnership aligns with the store’s longstanding commitment to local self-reliance and community support.

“Whether it’s addressing food insecurity or maintaining a vibrant Main Street, local self-reliance is a hallmark of a strong community,” said Novick. “We care deeply about doing our part…”

The new drop-off site is now active for the 2025 growing season. Community members who grow fruits and vegetables at home are encouraged to donate their harvests at Alper’s in support of local food pantries.