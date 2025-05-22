Evercore execs roll up sleeves for Life’s WORC in Cleanup for a Cause

About 50 executives from New York City-based Evercore, a global independent investment bank, volunteered for their third annual Cleanup for a Cause at Life’s WORC and The Family Center For Achievement.

The volunteers assisted various group residences and programs for the Garden City-based nonprofit organization that provides a variety of services for some 2000 people with developmental disabilities and autism.

“Evercore logged a meaningful day of service across Long Island and Queens,” Justin Resnick, an Evercore executive and board member at Life’s WORC, said. “The Evercore team visited five Life’s WORC residential homes as well as the beloved HorseAbility therapeutic riding center in Old Westbury. They connected directly with the people supported by the organization bringing smiles, conversation, and hands-on help to each site.”

From building vegetable and flower gardens to landscaping, the day was a reflection of the values at the heart of Life’s WORC — responsibility to one another, teamwork, and a shared commitment to growth and inclusion.

“Our team was honored to partner with Evercore for this special day,” said Tina Moreno, senior vice president of special events and donor development. “Together, we showed what’s possible when mission and service come together.”

As the catalyst for the occasion, Resnick, a Roslyn resident, noted how proud he was of the Life’s WORC team.

“I was incredibly impressed by how seamlessly everyone worked together,” he said. “It was a true reflection of the professionalism and heart that defines this organization. The Evercore volunteers brought with them not only their time and energy, but also a spirit of collaboration and openness that made a lasting impression on the individuals and staff at each location.”

Life’s WORC Board Chair Vanessa Rogan expressed gratitude to the volunteers.

“Life’s WORC thanks Evercore for their continued support and looks forward to building on this meaningful partnership in the future,” she said. “Together, we showed the Evercore executives exactly how Life’s WORC lives its values — especially our responsibility to one another and our commitment to working as a team where we learn and grow together. The collaboration and high standards on display reflected the very best of who we are and what we stand for.”

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman issued a proclamation recognizing Evercore’s volunteers at Life’s WORC, which was founded by Victoria Schneps, the founding president of Schneps Media, the parent company of the Long Island Press, Schneps Media LI and dozens of other media outlets across the region.