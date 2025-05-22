Finley Middle School teacher receives National 180 Award

Robert M. Finley Middle School special education teacher Dan Kalberer received the 2025 National 180 Award, presented by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, a leading learning technology company.

Kalberer is one of just a handful of educators nationwide to receive this honor, which recognizes outstanding achievement and growth in the classroom.

The 180 Awards celebrate both students and educators who demonstrate remarkable progress in reading, math, and personal development through the use of Read 180 and Math 180 intervention programs. Kalberer, a Read 180 Stage B teacher, was selected for his commitment to his students’ success and for fostering an environment of continuous academic improvement.

“Mr. Kalberer is an asset to the Finley Middle School special education department,” said Cortney Farrell, assistant director of special education, in a press release. “He has enriched the lives of so many students who struggle with decoding and comprehension, and has given them the gift of literacy.”