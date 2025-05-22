Ex-NY state trooper admits lying about being shot by ‘dark-skinned’ man

Former state trooper Thomas Mascia pleaded guilty to shooting himself in the leg and then lying about it.

A former New York State trooper has admitted to falsely reporting that he was shot by a “dark-skinned” man, triggering a manhunt, when the trooper had in fact accidentally shot himself in the leg.

Thomas Mascia pleaded guilty on May 21 at Nassau County court to official misconduct, falsely reporting an incident, and tampering with physical evidence. Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly called the entire thing a “pathetic stunt.”

“Mascia’s self-motivated ego boost cost several departments time and resources and put communities and law enforcement officers in fear for no reason,” Donnelly said. “Now, he will face the consequences for his fabrications and for tarnishing the oath he took to serve and protect New Yorkers.”

Prosecutors said the 27-year-old West Hempstead man was shot in the leg on Southern State Parkway near Hempstead State Lake Park and told his fellow officers he was shot during a traffic stop by a “dark-skinned” man who fled “near Malverne” on Oct. 30, 2024. A subsequent investigation revealed that Mascia had shot himself, fabricated the assailant, and authorities were searching for a shooter who did not exist.

Mascia had described the vehicle as a black four-door Dodge Charger with a temporary New Jersey license plate, heavily tinted windows, and a tinted plate cover, according to investigators. He had told police that after taking a few steps, the motorist opened fire, and he heard several loud pops and was struck in the leg, authorities said.

The New York State Police, Nassau County Police Department, New York City Police Department, New Jersey State Police and Newark Police Department all mobilized to track down the shooter as Mascia was transported to a hospital for treatment for the gunshot wound. Nine .22 caliber shell casings had been recovered from the scene, prosecutors said.

The evidence showed that he placed the .22 caliber shell casings on the ground to stage the scene, prosecutors said. Records and data from his patrol car revealed that Mascia drove to his home, Hempstead Lake State Park, and the scene on the parkway over the course of several hours that evening, according to the district attorney. After shooting himself, Mascia returned to the parkway where he had previously dropped the shell casings and called in the false report about shots being fired, prosecutors said.

The investigation also revealed no video evidence, eyewitnesses, or license plates matching the description provided by the former trooper, officials said.

The .22 caliber rifle Mascia used to shoot himself was later recovered during a search warrant executed at his family home on Nov. 2, 2024, according to investigators. The ex-trooper’s parents, Thomas A. Mascia and Dorothy Masica, were also charged with criminal possession of the gun that was found at the foot of their bed during the November 2024 search, authorities said.

State police arrested all three on Jan. 27. The ex-trooper resigned shortly later.

They parents also pleaded guilty on May 21. All three are due back in court on Aug. 20, when Judge Robert Bogle is expected to sentence Mascia to six months in jail and five years’ probation, the father is expected to be sentenced to five years’ probation, and the mother is expected to receive a conditional discharge.

As a condition of his probation, the ex-trooper will have to undergo mental health treatment, and a civil judgment will force him to pay $289,511. The family’s attorney could not be reached for comment.

“The actions of Thomas Mascia were a deliberate betrayal of the public’s trust,” said State Police Superintendent Steven James. “His false report not only endangered the safety of responding officers and the public but also undermined the credibility of every Trooper who serves with honor and integrity.”