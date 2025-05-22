Harbor Hill fourth graders dazzle with circus themed performances

The gymnasium at Harbor Hill Elementary was transformed into a lively circus ring on Thursday as fourth-grade students wowed audiences with their newly acquired circus skills.

After a weeklong workshop focused on coordination, timing, and teamwork, the young performers took to the stage on May 16, showcasing talents such as stilt walking, plate spinning, and juggling.

Students presented two performances: an afternoon show for the school’s third-graders, followed by an evening event for family members. The workshop and performances offered a fun and dynamic way for students to develop physical skills while building confidence and camaraderie.