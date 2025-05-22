Massapequa School District files amended complaint against state

The Massapequa School District’s Board of Education sent a letter to the community on Wednesday, May 21, informing residents that it has filed an amended complaint against the state and has entered an agreement with the Native American Guardians Association.

This all comes as the district fights to keep its Native American chief mascot and district logo, which is the letter “M” adorning a headdress.

“When we say ‘Once a Chief, always a Chief,’ we mean it,” the letter said.

According to the letter, the school district filed an amended complaint in federal court on Monday, May 19, that remedies prior claims and introduces seven new legal claims against the state. The letter said the central issue with the state regulation is “its discriminatory impact on Indigenous peoples, cultures, and traditions.”

The Massapequa School District, along with the Wantagh, Connetquot, and Wyandanch school districts, filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s decision to bar the use of Native American mascots, team names, logos and depictions in April 2023.

In March, a federal judge ruled in favor of the state Board of Regents and dismissed the lawsuit. Massapequa and several other districts subsequently filed notices of appeal.

Schools were originally tasked with establishing a new mascot by the end of the 2022-23 school year, but this was later changed to June 2025.

On May 7, Massapequa submitted a second extension request to file an amended complaint in its federal lawsuit against the state education department. The deadline for them to file was moved to May 19.

The district also announced that on May 15, it entered into a binding agreement with the Native American Guardians Association, a nationwide organization made up of Indigenous individuals, tribal descendants and representatives of tribal nations.

The district said the group has provided support and permission for Massapequa to continue using the ‘Chiefs’ name and logo.

The Native American Guardian Association filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education, saying that the state’s decision discriminates against Native Americans by singling them out.

The U.S. Department of Education launched a Title VI investigation into the state in April after the Trump administration showed public support for the Massapequa School District. The board’s letter said the district expects a finding soon and that the investigation is still ongoing.

The state sent a letter to the U.S. Education Department on May 12, saying that its ban on Native American mascots, names and logos is legally sound.

“In Massapequa, we have long honored, respected, and educated our students about Indigenous history and traditions, the letter said. “This is evident in our educational curriculum and our strong Chiefs pride.”