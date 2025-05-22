Massapequa Park named ranked best place to live in state

Massapequa Park named top place to live in state by U.S. News and World Report

U.S. News and World Report has ranked the Village of Massapequa Park as the top place to live in New York with Hicksville at No. 3 trailing not far behind.

Massapequa Park received a 6.1/10 score, the highest score in the state and the 140th-best mark in the country.

Hicksville received a 6.0/10 and was ranked the 153rd-best in the country.

Massapequa Park Village Mayor Daniel Pearl said he was very proud to earn the top honor.

“With its charming suburban atmosphere, vibrant downtown, excellent school district, and strong sense of community, Massapequa Park really has it all,” he said. “Our residents enjoy beautiful parks, recreational facilities, and easy access to shopping and dining options, as well as nearby commuting options. There’s truly something for everyone in our beautiful village!”

Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino shared a similar sentiment.

“This is a shining testament to the Town of Oyster Bay’s unbeatable quality of life, safe neighborhoods, vibrant downtowns, and the strong sense of community that makes Massapequa Park truly second to none,” he said.

Saladino also called Hicksville’s recognition “well deserved.”

“Hicksville has always been a great place to live, and now, with millions of dollars in public and private investment, it’s getting even better,” he said. “The downtown is being revitalized with new housing, restaurants, and office space—bringing more energy, convenience, and opportunity while staying true to the character that makes Hicksville so special.”

The U.S. News’ report said the rankings are made using data from Applied Geographic Solutions and US News’ internal resources. AGS develops its core database and specialized indexes from private and government sources. US News and World Report looked at 859 areas across the country when making its rankings.

According to the report, 16,809 people live in Massapequa Park, and the median household income is around $167,435. The average worker spends around 28 minutes commuting to work, and the unemployment rate in the area is 3.88%.

According to U.S. News and World Report, the median property value in Massapequa Park is $627,805, and the median rent is $1,916.

Data was categorized with the weight of each category being determined by a February public survey.

A “Quality of Life Index” accounted for 26% of the community’s score, accounting for factors related to people’s well-being. A “Value Index” made up 25% of the score, assessing affordability.

How desirable the community is accounts for 24% of the score, which looks into residential satisfaction, including local crime rates and weather. A “Job Market Index” makes up 23% of the score, which uses an area’s household income and unemployment rates. Net migration, the trend in people moving to or from the community, makes up the final 2% of the score.