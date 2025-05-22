Mineola student awarded Best Research Paper at Long Island Youth Summit

Mineola High School junior Michael Lampasona wins the Best Research Paper in the Category of Economic Development, Housing and Jobs by a Junior Researcher Award at the 2025 Long Island Youth Summit on April 4. (L-R): Mineola High School English Language Arts teacher Katelyn Bucchio, Michael Lampasona and principal Rory Parnell.

A Mineola student has won a junior research award for a recent paper.

Mineola High School junior Michael Lampasona was recently recognized with an award for Best Research Paper in the Category of Economic Development, Housing and Jobs by a Junior Researcher at the 2025 Long Island Youth Summit at St. Joseph’s University.

Michael’s research investigated the question, “How do VRBO listings and hotel accommodations in culturally rich cities around the world compare in average cost and consumer satisfaction?” Michael used a triangulated method, including a statistical analysis and coding of consumer reviews which offered an in-depth understanding of multiple perspectives, to consumers, investors and business entrepreneurs.

The Long Island Youth Summit brings together high school students for a day of interactive workshops with experts in the fields of medicine, the environment, business and the economy and leadership and offers students a unique opportunity to interact with students and experts in various fields of business, as well as to win awards for their projects.

The Summit is designed to engage high school students in an exploration of important current socio-medical, environmental and socio-economic issues.