Oyster Bay paint night fundraises for art programming

The Oyster Bay High School chapter of the National Art Honor Society, in collaboration with elementary art teacher Meredith Brustman, hosted a spectacular Paint Night at Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School on Friday, May 16.

Now in its third year, Paint Night has become a tradition in the district, and proceeds from the event will directly support student-artists by covering membership dues for both the National Art Honor Society and the National Junior Art Honor Society. The funds will also help provide graduation cords, certificates and pins, as well as a $500 scholarship for a graduating senior pursuing the arts.

In addition, the fundraiser will support educational field trips to museums and other cultural institutions, enriching students’ learning experiences through direct engagement with the arts.

A highlight of the evening was high school junior Julia Milos, a National Art Honor Society member, who led elementary students and their families through a step-by-step painting project. Her poise, creativity and leadership inspired all in attendance and demonstrated the meaningful mentorship opportunities that the arts can foster.

The event’s success was made possible by the collaboration and dedication of several high school students, including Perla Martinez Nieto, Leonel Escoto Soto, Erika Velasquez and Delmy (Daniella) Zavala Chicas.