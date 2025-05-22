Tony Award-winning South Pacific delights at The Engeman Theatre

Summer is fast approaching, and there’s nothing better than dipping your toes into the delightfully refreshing musical South Pacific at The Engeman Theatre in Northport.

Some of musical theatre’s most creative forces assembled to adapt James A. Michener’s Tales of the South Pacific into this glorious show including music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II and book by Hammerstein and Joshua Logan. South Pacific premiered on Broadway at the Majestic Theatre on April 7, 1949, and was an instant hit. With its rich score, you can’t help but walk out of the theatre singing “Some Enchanted Evening,” “There Is Nothin’ Like a Dame,” “Bali Ha’I,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair,” “A Wonderful Guy,” “Younger Than Springtime,” and so many more that have become standards in American musical theatre.

The Broadway musical starred Mary Martin as Ensign Nellie Forbush and opera star Ezio Pinza as Emile De Becque. South Pacific swept the 1950 Tony Awards, winning Best Musical, Best Libretto, Best Musical Score, Best Director and, in a historic accomplishment, all four musical performance awards: Mary Martin, Ezio Pinza, Myron McCormick and Juanita Hall. The icing on the cake came when, on May 1, 1950, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama was awarded to South Pacific.

The musical was adapted for the screen in 1958, directed by Joshua Logan, who also directed the original Broadway production. It starred Rossano Brazzi, Mitzi Gaynor, John Kerr, Ray Walston and Juanita Hall as Bloody Mary, the role she played on Broadway. The film was a critical and commercial success with a soundtrack that hit number one on the popular albums chart.

Musicals can do more than entertain, and that certainly is the case with South Pacific and its two intertwined romances that confront racial prejudices. The time is World War II in the South Pacific, where Navy nurse Nellie Forbush, from Little Rock, Arkansas, has been stationed. She meets and falls in love with a middle-aged expatriate and French plantation owner Emile de Becque, but when she discovers he is a widower with two mixed-race children from his marriage to a Polynesian wife, Nellie struggles to accept them. She must face her own prejudices as she tries to overcome ingrained biases.

The second romance centers on U.S. Marine Lieutenant Joe Cable, who was introduced to a young, beautiful Tonkinese woman, Liat, by her mother, Bloody Mary. As the passion between Cable and Liat escalates, he must deal with his internal struggle over social consequences should he marry someone of another race.

In tackling racism so directly, South Pacific broke new ground and set a precedent for socially conscious storytelling in theatre.

Director Hunter Foster breathes new life into this much-loved musical with a stellar cast that keeps the action moving through this three-hour show. Taylor Aronson as Nellie Forbush is bubbly with an easy soprano that impresses, especially in her upper register. Mike McGowan’s Emile de Becque oozes with charm right from his first entrance, and his operatic baritone carries a mesmerizing timbre. When these two team up on songs like “Twin Soliloquies” and “Some Enchanted Evening,” the combination is enthralling.

In the role of Bloody Mary, the local grass-skirt peddler, Carol Angeli is properly sassy. When she takes the stage, all eyes are on her mischievous antics. Alec Nevin gives a heartwarming performance as Lieutenant Joseph Cable, whose inner struggles reach a turning point in “You’ve Got To Be Carefully Taught.”

Malia Munley as Liat is stunning, and when teamed with Nevin, the two create some gorgeous and passionate tableaus. Philip Bryan’s Luther Billis is the much-needed comic relief for his fellow sailors and is hysterical in the bit where he shows up in a grass skirt, coconut bra and does a belly dance. A special shout out goes to Leo London and Elizabeth Zhang as Emile’s children, Jerome and Ngana, who team up for an adorable “Dites-Moi.”

Presiding over these sumptuous songs is music director Alec Bart and his outstanding band. Krystyna Resavy’s lively choreography, which includes Nellie’s cartwheel, keeps the energy flowing. Kyle Dixon’s scenic design immerses us in a tropical wonderland with a volcano and palm trees against an orange sunset for the backdrop. John Burkand’s lighting design takes us on an emotional ride, giving cheeriness for big numbers and mood lighting for intimate scenes. Laura Shubert’s sound levels complement the vocals.

Dustin Cross’ costume design helps to accentuate the personalities of these characters from the suave white suit for Emile’s opening scene to all the cute mid-century bathing suits on the nurses for “I’m Gonna Was That Man Right Outa My Hair” to all those well-placed grass skirts. Jeff Knaggs wig design adds bounciness to the nurses’ ensembles.

This classic musical with its enticing score, memorable characters and still relevant themes remains a captivating evening of theatre. So, dip your toes into The Engeman Theatre’s South Pacific for an evening of delightfully refreshing entertainment.

South Pacific is at The Engeman Theatre now through June 29.

John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main Street, Northport. engemantheater.com 631-261-2900

Barbara Anne Kirshner is a freelance journalist and photographer whose celebrity interviews, theatre reviews, features and human interest stories appear in major publications. She is author of the children’s chapter book, Madison Weatherbee The Different Dachshund, and playwright of Madison Weatherbee The Musical. Her one-act plays have been produced across Long Island. Her children’s picture book, Life According to Lexington, is due out later this year.

