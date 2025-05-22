Willets Road School students advance to statewide math tournament

Willets Road School seventh graders Zain Virji, Veer Malik, and Michael DiGiuseppi earned a spot in the statewide First in Math competition on May 31 at the New York State Museum in Albany, New York.

East Williston students are about to compete against some of the region’s best math learners.

Three talented seventh graders from Willets Road School, part of the East Williston School District, recently demonstrated their math skills at the regional First in Math tournament, earning a spot in the upcoming state competition.

Competing against students from across the region, Zain Virji, Veer Malik and Michael DiGiuseppi demonstrated exceptional problem-solving, critical thinking and teamwork skills. As a result of their strong performance, they earned a spot in the

statewide competition on May 31 at the New York State Museum in Albany, New York.

First In Math is a program that provides engaging and challenging math experiences that foster independent learning and develop strong problem-solving skills for kindergarten through eighth-grade students. Whether in the classroom or at home, it offers meaningful practice that can boost test scores and transform students’ attitudes toward math.