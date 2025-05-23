10 smart sun safety tips to keep your skin protected this summer

With temperatures rising and outdoor plans in full swing, sun safety should be at the top of everyone’s summer checklist. While soaking up the sun can boost mood and provide vitamin D, too much exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays can lead to painful burns, premature aging and an increased risk of skin cancer.

Here are 10 quick, practical tips to stay protected while enjoying the sunshine.

Choose the right sunscreen

Not all sunscreens are created equal. Look for a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30. “Broad-spectrum” means it protects against both UVA and UVB rays. Creams tend to be more reliable than sprays, especially in windy conditions. Apply generously—and often

A quick swipe won’t cut it. Most adults need about an ounce of sunscreen—roughly a shot glass full—to cover exposed areas. Reapply every two hours and more frequently if swimming or sweating. Don’t skip cloudy days

Up to 80 percent of UV rays can penetrate clouds. Just because the sun isn’t visible doesn’t mean your skin is safe. Make sunscreen part of your daily routine, no matter the forecast. Dress for defense

Clothing is one of the best forms of sun protection. Long-sleeved shirts, long pants and wide-brimmed hats can help shield your skin. Lightweight, tightly woven fabrics or clothing with a UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor) rating add extra protection. Protect your eyes

Sunglasses aren’t just a fashion statement. Choose pairs that block 100 percent of UVA and UVB rays to protect your eyes and the delicate skin around them from sun damage and long-term conditions like cataracts. Time it right

UV rays are strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Try to plan outdoor activities for earlier in the morning or later in the afternoon. If you’re outside during peak hours, seek shade whenever possible. Know your environment

Sunlight bounces off water, sand, snow and even concrete. That reflection can intensify UV exposure. Whether you’re at the beach, on a boat or walking through a sunny cityscape, the rays are hitting you from more than one angle. Stay hydrated

Sun exposure increases your risk of dehydration. Drink plenty of water throughout the day, especially if you’re being active outdoors. Avoid excess caffeine and alcohol, which can contribute to fluid loss. Be extra cautious with kids

Children have more sensitive skin than adults. Babies under six months should be kept out of direct sunlight, while older children should follow the same sun safety guidelines as adults, including wearing sunscreen and protective clothing. Perform regular skin checks

Early detection of skin changes is crucial. Examine your skin monthly for new moles or changes in existing spots. Schedule annual skin exams with a healthcare provider, especially if you have a history of sunburns or skin cancer.

Sunshine is one of summer’s greatest pleasures, but protecting your skin ensures you can enjoy it safely—today and for years to come.