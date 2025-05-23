Bethpage High School celebrates inaugural induction of Mu Alpha Theta members

Bethpage High School held the inaugural induction ceremony for its newly established chapter of Mu Alpha Theta, the National Math Honor Society, on May 20.

Nearly 100 students from the Classes of 2025, 2026 and 2027 were welcomed into the organization, marking a significant milestone in the school’s commitment to academic excellence in mathematics.

The ceremony was hosted by the director of mathematics, John Titolo, and the assistant principal, Charlotte Hirsch-Beckman. Chapter president and graduating senior Thomas Lagan delivered a keynote address.

Founded in 1957, Mu Alpha Theta is a national honor society that recognizes and nurtures students who demonstrate outstanding mathematical ability. The organization’s mission is to promote scholarship in mathematics and foster a passion for the subject by celebrating the achievements of high-performing students.