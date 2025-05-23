Billy Joel cancels tour, reveals brain disorder diagnosis after falling on stage

Billy Joel has canceled his upcoming tour after being diagnosed with a brain disorder.

The legendary musician revealed on May 23 that he’s recently been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a brain disorder. The condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, he said in a statement on social media, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance.

“I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience,” Billy Joel wrote in a statement, “and thank you for understanding.”

The 76-year-old Long Island native sparked concern after falling on stage in February during a rendition of “It’s Still Rock And Roll To Me.” Normal pressure hydrocephalus — a condition where excess spinal fluid builds up in the brain — can affect balance, movement, concentration, memory and other neurological functions.

Normal pressure hydrocephalus cannot be cured, though it can be treated with brain surgery. The median survival time after the surgery is 8.82 years, according to a recent study in Neurological International.