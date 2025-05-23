Floral Park Board of Trustees May 20 meeting reports

Deputy Mayor Lynn Pombonyo

Police Department

Departmental training and public education are important components of the success that our Village Departments achieve. This is certainly true of our Floral Park Police Department.

All FPPD members are required to actively participate in scheduled retraining programs with firearms that may, at times, be necessary to use. Annual recertification on these weapons is also required. Those events are taking place now under the direction of three of our own NYS-certified Police Instructors, a Sergeant and two Officers, who internally direct many of the Department’s training activities. The designation of Police Instructor is a credit to those Officers and an asset to our Department when professional training can be achieved internally.

Our School Resource Officers (SROs), who do excellent work in educating the students and staffs of our four Floral Park schools, have also been productive. Staff members continue to receive Police-directed Stop the Bleed and NARCAN administration training, both necessary for school staff members who may need to assume first responder roles in school emergencies.

One of the most valuable educational programs led by our SROs is Pre Prom. This instruction is designed to provide our high school students with guidance and strategies that will enable them to enjoy prom season in ways that will keep them and others safe.

Always prioritizing public safety, FPPD reminds homeowners that vehicles should not be parked across sidewalks. During the daytime and evening hours, vehicles parked partially in driveways and partially across sidewalks make it necessary for pedestrians including adults, children and our youngest bicycle riders to move into the street. FPPD urges residents to keep our neighborhoods safe by keeping your sidewalks clear and unobstructed. Summonses will be issued to those who don’t abide by laws that prohibit parked vehicles on and obstructing sidewalks.

We thank our FPPD for the many roles our Officers play in keeping us safe and able to enjoy life here in Floral Park.

Our Library

Summer is coming to our Floral Park Library and, this summer, think “Color Our World!”

The floralparklibrary.org website is full of amazing features including the Floral Park Public Library Newsletter for June 2025. There, you will see “Color Our World,” the theme for this year’s Summer Reading Program which offers something for everyone! First, there’s the Children’s Summer Reading Club for Babies, Toddlers and those up to Grade 5. Then, there’s the Teens Summer Reading Club for those in Grades 6 to 12. And, finally, the FPPL Adult Summer Reading Club. No Reading Club registrations are required, and it will be lots of fun reading your summer favorites, to be followed by prizes galore!

Check out FPPL’s June 2025 Newsletter at floralparklibrary.org , and look for “Color Our World” on the front page.

Happy Reading to All!

Chambers of Commerce and Our Businesses

This month, our Floral Park Chamber of Commerce, Village Board and friends welcomed LaMagna’s Dog (and Cat) Grooming to Jericho Turnpike at Linden Avenue. This newly designed, pet-friendly business is a welcome addition to our Village, one which will joyfully serve our furry friends.

And it’s seventeen days and counting until our Floral Park Chamber of Commerce Street Fair on Friday evening, June 6th, 5-10 PM! Join us to celebrate our businesses, the Village of Floral Park and our very own Belmont Stakes horse racing event (to be held at NYRA’s Saratoga Race Course this year). Our annual Street Fair features Local Merchants, Live Bands, DJ’s, Face Painting, Balloon Art, Fabulous Dining, Outdoor Seating, the Belmont Park Starting Gate, and Fun for All! For the exciting details and Street Fair vendor participation, visit: floralparkchamber.org

For Covert Avenue Chamber of Commerce info and updates, visit: covertavenuechamber.org

And, whether you’re on Tulip Avenue, Covert Avenue or Jericho Turnpike, be sure to Shop and Dine Local in Floral Park and Stewart Manor!

Memorial Day, May 26th

Wishing our Village of Floral Park a special day, remembering and honoring those women and men who gave their lives in service to Our Country.

Trustee Frank Chiara

Department of Public Works

After a few weeks of rain delays, we are happy to announce that the paving project in the Birch Street section has been completed. All roads from Aspen Street to Willow Street, including Birch Street, East Poplar Street, and Floral Parkway from Plainfield Avenue to Birch Street, have been paved, along with ADA ramp replacements. Please note that this project was a mill and pave, not a full reconstruction. As such, some issues—such as drainage—may not be resolved through milling and paving. Public Works will meet with the Village contractor next week to review the punch list and address any outstanding items that require attention.

I would like to thank Superintendent of Public Works Kevin Ginnane for all his work on this project, with a special thanks to General Supervisor Kevin Pearsall and the DPW staff for their hard work in ensuring roads remained closed while paving was underway.

While paving work was underway, the Highway Crews assisted with road closures, filled potholes around the Village, and helped set up for Hance Day, which was held on Saturday, May 17. Our Parks Crew continued their weeding efforts on Tulip Avenue and Jericho Turnpike, while also maintaining the grounds at all Village parks and buildings. They also cut the grass and weeded near Centennial Gardens. The Tree Department trimmed 10 trees from the active trim list. This list is maintained based on calls from residents reporting tree-related concerns to the DPW. Our Mechanic Shop performed repairs and preventive maintenance on Police and DPW vehicles, as well as servicing assorted parks equipment. The Maintenance Department continued installing Veterans banners throughout the Village, with assistance from the Tree Department. They have also been prepping the Magnolia tunnel for painting. Sanitation collected 70 tons of household waste, 8 tons of paper, 5 tons of plastics, and 12 tons of bulk rubbish.

Beautification Committee

Over the past weekend, led by Beautification Chairperson Donna Sanchez, volunteers planted over 2,000 annual flowers throughout our Village. Hosta plants were planted along Floral Parkway and near the Veterans Memorial across from OLV Church.

Donna would like to thank the following volunteers who came out to help with the planting:

PJ Smith, Tina Santoro, Amelia & Kristin Sticco (Girl Scout Troop 1274), Natalie Oliver (Girl Scout Troop 141), Annie Militello, Mary Palmer, Pam Pacca, Anne Fitzgerald, Linda Barregiz, Nina Cortesiano, Jo Ann Modica, Maria Faulty, Bill Lane, and Debbie Magyar.

Thank you to Donna and her team of volunteer planters for taking the time to once again make our Village beautiful for the spring and summer season.

4VS

In Honor of Memorial Day, 4VS presents a special lineup of programming dedicated to honoring those who have served our country. This commemorative evening will feature inspiring stories, community heroes, and a heartfelt spotlight on WWII Gold Star Veterans from our Village.

On Monday, May 26th the Special Programming Schedule will feature:

Inspiring Stories at 7:30 PM – Join Bill Corbett, Jr. for “Paws of War,” a touching segment that showcases how rescued animals are being brought together with veterans to heal and support one another.

Join Bill Corbett, Jr. for “Paws of War,” a touching segment that showcases how rescued animals are being brought together with veterans to heal and support one another. FPFD: Red Alert at 8:00 PM – Larry King, AEMT, discusses “Nassau County Firefighters: Operation Wounded Warrior,”

Larry King, AEMT, discusses “Nassau County Firefighters: Operation Wounded Warrior,” The Author Corner at 8:30 PM – Hosted by Stephanie Larkin, this episode features Barbara J. Spinelli and her moving work, “The Letters: Memoir of Love, Loss & Restoration”.

Hosted by Stephanie Larkin, this episode features Barbara J. Spinelli and her moving work, “The Letters: Memoir of Love, Loss & Restoration”. Community Spotlight at 9:00 PM – Floral Park American Legion Post #334 presents “The Poster: Our WWII Gold Star Veterans,” a tribute to local heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II.

Floral Park American Legion Post #334 presents “The Poster: Our WWII Gold Star Veterans,” a tribute to local heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice during World War II. Davidson & Co. at 9:30 PM – Larry Davidson welcomes Bob Drury to discuss “Halsey’s Typhoon,” a story of the epic December 1944 storm and rescue efforts that followed.

Thank you, Jim Greene, and the entire 4VS staff for honoring our Veterans on Memorial Day by sharing these programs for us to see.

I extend my deepest gratitude and thanks on this Memorial Day for the courage and sacrifices our veterans have made to preserve our freedom. God bless those who made the ultimate sacrifice and may God continue to watch over all who continue to serve our United States of America.

Trustee Jennifer Stewart

MTA

The MTA continues work along the right-of-way as they install a retaining wall and a new signal hut. Work hours are expected to be extended tomorrow, May 21, from 7:30 AM to 7:30 PM, and on Saturday, May 24, from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM. The project is expected to be completed by mid to late July.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding this project, please contact MTA representative Ana Garcia at ana.garcia@mtahq.org. I kindly ask that you copy me at jstewart@FPVillage.org on any correspondence with the MTA for follow-up purposes.

Fire Department

Your local volunteer Fire Department continues to engage in valuable training exercises to remain prepared to serve our community. Yesterday, members of the Fire Department completed a training drill at Flower View Gardens. Each type of building presents its own challenges in the event of an emergency, and the Fire Department’s constant level of training ensures their readiness.

We applaud our members who participated in the Hance Family Foundation 5K this past Saturday. Many of our members ran the race while carrying American flags. Additionally, we would like to thank the members of the Rescue Company who stood by, ready to assist any runners or spectators who may have had a medical concern during the race, as well as during the Family Fun Day activities. We could not have such safe events without the dedication of our volunteers.

If you or someone you know is interested in volunteering for the FPFD, please contact me or call Village Hall at 516-326-6300.

Council of Cultural Affairs

Our Summer Concert Series flyer has been posted on 4VS, our social media pages, and our website. We have an exciting lineup for this summer, beginning on Friday, June 26th, with Echoes of the Eagles, an Eagles Tribute Band, in Memorial Park at 7:30 PM. Bring a chair and a friend for what will be an awesome start to our summer series! Other performances include The Just 60s Band on July 17th, and on August 14th, Liverpool Shuffle, self-described as Long Island’s top Beatles show. Both performances will be at 7:30 PM on the Library Lawn.

The summer series also introduces an all-new concert featuring some of the top talent FP has to offer. Our “20-somethings showcase” will highlight performances from our amazing teens and 20-somethings. This will be a must-see event on July 25th in Memorial Park at 7:00 PM.

I look forward to seeing you all line the parade route as we honor our heroes this Monday, May 26th, for our Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony. Then, join us again on June 6th as we celebrate our annual Street Fair along Tulip Avenue.

Trustee Michael Longobardi

Building Department

Here are the latest updates on ongoing and upcoming development projects throughout the Village:

Construction is complete on the new AutoZone at 2 Whitney Avenue. Steel has arrived for the fire-damaged property on Covert Avenue and is currently being installed.

Construction at 1 Carnation Avenue is nearly complete, with occupancy expected this summer. For information on apartments and availability, visit the developer’s website at com.

Work continues at the proposed restaurant site at 99 Covert Avenue, as well as the reconstruction project at 266 Jericho Turnpike.

There is no update at this time on the proposed large-scale mixed-use development at 144–162 Jericho Turnpike.

Permits have been issued for the renovation of 212 Jericho Turnpike, formerly Firestone.

A public hearing will be announced once scheduled for the proposed storage building expansion at 50 Carnation Avenue.

The next meeting of the Architectural Review Board is scheduled for May 28th.

A reminder that permits are required before installing driveways or ductless split air conditioner units. Numerous violations have been issued for properties where owners widened their driveways or installed mechanical units that do not comply with village code. These installations may need to be removed or modified to meet regulations.

If you have any questions about permitted sizes or placement, please contact the Building Department.

Recreation and Pool

Registration is ongoing for summer adult and youth programs, as well as for the summer pool season. The pool and recreation booklet is available online at the Village website and at the pool building. All activities, events, and programs are detailed in the booklet and online, and all applications are available in PDF format.

Crews are working hard on spring cleanup and preparing the pool for opening day, which is June 14th this year. There’s something for everyone—so get out this summer and come to the rec center to enjoy time with friends and neighbors!

Town-Village Aircraft Safety & Noise Abatement Committee (TVASNAC)

The next meeting will be Monday, June 23, 2025, at Hempstead Town Hall, One Washington Street, Hempstead. If you want to make a noise complaint regarding air traffic, you can call 1-800-225-1071. You can also visit the Village website, which has the links under the TVASNAC noise complaint contact information page on our homepage.

Memorial Day is this Monday. As you go about your weekend plans and family gatherings, please take a moment to remember the men and women who gave their lives while serving our great country. I hope to see everyone on Tulip Avenue Monday morning as we come together to honor and remember them.

Mayor Kevin Fitzgerald

I would like to echo Trustee Chiara’s words of thanks to Superintendent Ginnane, the team at DPW, and our contractor for completing not only the repaving of the roads but also two drainage projects. I believe this was the largest repaving project we’ve ever done in one go. It was a tremendous effort. I’d also like to once again thank the residents for their patience. Unfortunately, as Trustee Chiara mentioned, due to weather delays, the project took longer than initially planned.

I’d also like to share some information from the Islanders and UBS Arena about a new program called the Islanders Business Boost. This week, they announced a partnership with Anthem that will give local businesses the opportunity to apply for a one-year marketing partnership with the Islanders. Two local businesses will be selected each year and will receive an Islanders Media Package to promote their company on Islanders’ channels. The press release will be included in our bi-weekly newsletter. I’d like to thank the Islanders and UBS Arena for sharing this opportunity with us.

As previously mentioned, we hope to see everyone on Monday for the parade and ceremony at Memorial Park as we honor the soldiers of the past. I also encourage everyone to watch the show titled The Poster: Our WWII Gold Star Veterans on Four Village Studio. It offers many interesting insights and honors the veterans who gave their lives for us. On Monday, we will remember them.

In closing, I’d like to thank Rikki Massand from The Villager and Isabella Gallo from the Long Island Press for their continued coverage of our board meetings.