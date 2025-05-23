Great Neck North High School student Lindsay Stoller was nominated for the 2025 Outstanding Performer Award, part of the Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance.

The Broadway Education Alliance announced Great Neck North High School student Lindsay Stoller as a nominee for the 2025 Outstanding Performer Award, part of the Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance.

Lindsay was selected for her role as Belle in the North High School musical production of “Beauty and the Beast.”

A total of 50 students from the Greater New York area have been nominated for their roles in an officially licensed production of a Broadway musical during the 2024–25 academic year. Further, nominees went through an extensive adjudication process including an audition and masterclass at Long Island University C. W. Post.

The Roger Rees Awards Showcase took place on Monday, May 19, at Symphony Space in Manhattan. Sponsored by Disney Theatrical Group and the hit new Broadway musical “Smash,” the showcase feature dthe 50 Roger Rees Awards nominees performing a musical medley that celebrates NYC 400 (commemorating the founding of New York), and a song from Smash.

Winners of the Roger Rees Award will represent the Greater New York region at The Broadway League Foundation’s Jimmy® Awards (also known as the National High School Musical Theatre Awards) in June. The Broadway Education Alliance, presenter of the Roger Rees Awards for Excellence in Student Performance, is a non-profit organization that supports theatre arts education and enrichment programs.