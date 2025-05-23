Herricks students qualify for nationals at state history competition

Students from Herricks High School and Herricks Middle School participated in the 2025 New York State History Day competition,

Herricks students are taking their historical knowledge to the national stage.

Herricks middle and high school students recently participated in the 2025 New York State History Day competition on April 27 at SUNY Oneonta.

From the Herricks Middle School team, under the guidance of Amanda Banke and Jodi Thompson, Eliana Lau earned first place in Junior Individual Performance for her project, “The Failed Protection of Chinese Immigrant Women’s Rights.” Eliana will represent Herricks at the national competition on June 9 at the University of Maryland.

At the high school level, under the leadership of Samantha Gerantabee and Melissa Jacobs, the senior division had one of its most successful years yet, with several students qualifying will compete at the National Competition on June 10.

High School Winners:

First Place, Senior Group Exhibit: Rania Gupta and Sanika Patel – “Legal Looting: The Recovery and Restitution of Nazi Stolen Art”

Second Place, Senior Group Exhibit: Taylor Qiu, Xennie Liu, Nuha Maruf, Ishpreet Pahuja and Amber Parmar – “Apartheid, Activism, and its Aftermath”

Third Place, Senior Individual Exhibit (National Alternate): Daphne Ren – “The Right to Register, the Responsibility to Vote: Freedom Summer”

First Place, Senior Group Documentary: Diane Noh, Lucy Liu, David Noh and Maximilian Peng – “Medical Malfeasance: The Thalidomide Tragedy”

First Place, Senior Group Performance: Zain Uttamchandani, Gauhar Rana, Aneek Patel, Wayan Lin and Joshua Ninan – “Maralinga Nuclear Testing”