Education
Manhasset

Manhasset students shine at Bayou Conquest Hackathon

Manhasset elementary students competed and earned awards at the Bayou Conquest Hackathon.
Manhasset Public Schools

Students from Shelter Rock and Munsey Park Elementary Schools made an impression at the recent Bayou Conquest Hackathon, earning top honors and demonstrating exceptional technical skill in a highly competitive field.

The Shelter Rock team, known as the Cyber-Scorpions, clinched second place overall and were recognized with the award for Most Successful Defenses.

Meanwhile, the Munsey Park team, dubbed the Manatee Byte-Squad, captured the award for Most Successful Attacks.

The annual hackathon drew teams from across the region, with participants facing off in a series of timed coding and cybersecurity challenges. Despite the intense competition, the Manhasset students stood out for their precision, innovation and team spirit.

