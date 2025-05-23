Massapequa school celebrates 100 years

The Massapequa Historical Society presented a plaque to Fairfield Elementary School in honor of its 100th anniversary.

Fairfield Elementary School, the oldest building in the Massapequa School District, celebrated its 100th anniversary on Wednesday, May 21 with students, alumni, staff, and community members honoring a century of education.

Originally opened in 1925 as Massapequa Avenue School, the building housed just 80 students in five classrooms. Now known as Fairfield, the school has expanded over the decades and has continuously served the community despite facing potential closure in the 1980s.

The celebration began with a breakfast for current and retired staff in the school’s original auditorium, followed by a ceremony in the 1964 addition’s gym. Principal Kristi Gerhard, the school’s 13th principal, reflected on its enduring legacy.

“From chalkboards to SmartBoards, Fairfield has remained a place where curiosity is sparked, friendships are formed and futures are shaped,” Gerhard said.

Former principals Jason Esposito and Lori Dano were also in attendance for the celebration.

Attendees browsed historical photos, artifacts, newspaper clippings and items from a 2000 time capsule that were unveiled. Fifth-grade teacher Christopher Kiernan, a kindergartner at the time of the original capsule, will oversee a new one to be opened at the 125th anniversary.

Students performed musical pieces including “America the Beautiful” and “New York, New York.” Superintendent William Brennan praised the vision of the community members who chose the school’s Massapequa Avenue site a century ago.

Massapequa Historical Society vice president Bill Colfer served as a keynote speaker, presenting a commemorative plaque to the school.

The day ended with a parade of students dressed to represent past decades. Activities throughout the day featured classic games from each era, celebrating the school’s evolution alongside history.

“It’s a true honor,” said retired teacher Kathy Landman. “This celebration is beautiful.”