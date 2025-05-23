Massapequa juniors lauded in Spanish language contest

Spanish teacher Pamela Schellberg, left, and Massapequa High School Principal Barbara Lowell congratulated Silvia Izquierdo and Chloe Goldberg on their awards in the Long Island Language Teachers student language competition.

Two Massapequa High School juniors were recognized for their Spanish proficiency with awards in a regional contest. Chloe Goldberg and Silvia Izquierdo were winners in the annual Long Island Language Teachers student language competition.

Students from across Long Island submitted entries in multiple categories, including dance, music, poetry, speaking and writing. Chloe earned second place for her original essay, written entirely in Spanish, on the role of beavers in helping to mitigate climate change.

Silvia was a first-place winner in the International Vocal Music category for her interpretation of the song “Tu Canción” by Venezuelan pop band Los Mesoneros.

The students are in Pamela Schellberg’s Spanish Level 4 class and entered the competition as an optional assignment. They have been taking Spanish since sixth grade.