Mineola

Mineola learners practice caring for the planet at Earth Celebration

7- Hampton St Earth Celebration – tarantula
At Hampton Street’s Earth Celebration, Jungle Bob introduced learners to animals that slither, crawl and climb, including a tarantula.
Mineola Public Schools

Students at Mineola’s Hampton Street School participated in the annual Earth Celebration on May 7. The event included a fun-filled day of activities, including special visitors and hands-on learning, focused on raising awareness about the importance of caring for the planet.

1 Hampton St Earth Celebration Recycling Relay Race
Hampton Street School students participate in the Recycling Relay Race during the
Earth Celebration. Mineola Public Schools

Students from kindergarten through second grade went on a nature scavenger hunt, looking for leaves, birds, flowers and insects in the school yard. They also dug their own dirt to plant seeds of their choice. To teach about recycling, teams completed in the Recycling Relay Race where they had to determine which bin each recycling item belongs in.

2 Hampton St Earth Celebration planting seeds
Learners fill cups with rich dirt before planting seeds during the Earth Celebration
at Hampton Street School on May 7.

Students also decorated reusable tote bags that they got to keep.

3 Hampton St Earth Celebration examining a beehive
A learner gets a close look at a real beehive at the Hampton Street School Earth
Celebration. Mineola Public Schools
6 Hampton St Earth Celebration tree frog
A tree frog relaxes on the shoulder of a Hampton Street student.

Inside the school, students had the chance to see wildlife up close. Jungle Bob introduced the learners to a tarantula, millipede, boa constrictor, tree frog and the star of the show, Castro the Cuban rock iguana. Volunteers for Wildlife told the students about their efforts to help injured animals on Long Island and brought Marcus, a great horned owl, for the students to meet.

8 Hampton St Earth Celebration iguana
Students were thrilled to meet Castro, a Cuban rock iguana, at the Hampton Street
Earth Celebration. Mineola Public Schools

